NBA Power Rankings, Vol. 4: No One Can Touch The Miami Heat

Ranking the NBA from worst to first…

30. Charlotte Bobcats (13-50)

Last week: 30, –

The Bobcats had five games last week and they went 0-5. They lost by an average of 22 points in the stretch that included games against Sacramento, Portland and Washington. Well done, Charlotte. You keep getting worse.

29. Orlando Magic (18-46)

Last week: 29, –

The Tobias Harris love-fest has toned down a little bit after his last four games. He’s still putting up decent numbers, but it’s becoming clear that he’s not yet skilled enough to produce when the offense isn’t being run directly through him.

28. New Orleans Hornets (22-42)

Last week: 26, -2

It was a disappointing week for the Hornets. They lost to the equally-bad Magic to begin the week and then on Wednesday lost a lead against the Lakers. They have some really nice pieces, but they’re dependent on the quick development of Anthony Davis.

27. Washington Wizards (20-41)

Last week: 27, –

The Wizards offense struggled mightily this week, with an average output of only 88 points. I’m never sure what to expect from this team.

26. Philadelphia 76ers (23-39)

Last week: 23, -3

Keep Sixers fans in your prayers. They aren’t doing well.

25. Minnesota Timberwolves (21-39)

Last week: 25, –

Ricky Rubio not being able to shoot is a problem, and it has definitely played a part in the Timberwolves 3-12 record over their last 15 games. All I want to see is one full, healthy season of Rubio and Kevin Love together. Just one. That’s all I want.

24. Sacramento Kings (22-43)

Last week: 28, +4

Unlike the Wizards, the Kings offense has been great over the last few games. On the season, they’re 10th in the NBA in scoring at 98.8 points per game and over the last eight games, they’re averaging 107.8 points. If only they knew how to play defense…

23. Phoenix Suns (22-41)

Last week: 24, +1

The Suns are a very bad team and like most very bad teams, that means they’re super inconsistent. That inconsistency showed again this week as they lost to the lowly Raptors and Kings but then beat the Rockets. They’re just trying to confuse us.

22. Detroit Pistons (23-42)

Last week: 22, –

Back injuries worry me. Back injuries to big men scare me. Back injuries to Andre Drummond terrify me. The world deserves to see a healthy Drummond/Greg Monroe frontcourt for an extended period of time.

21. Toronto Raptors (25-39)

Last week: 21, –

The Raptors playoff dreams seem to be done and now they will have the duty of trying to build a winning roster around the contracts of Rudy Gay, Andrea Bargnani, Landry Fields and DeMar DeRozan. Good luck.