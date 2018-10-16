NBA Power Rankings Preseason: Setting The Table For The 2018-19 Season

Getty Image / Uproxx

For the next six months, the regular season will provide endless entertainment in the NBA. Every Tuesday, we will gather in this space to rank each of the league’s 30 teams and, along the way, arguments will almost certainly ensue. Still, putting every squad in order can be a useful exercise and, on Opening Night, it’s time to take a preseason swing at how things will shake out in 2018-19.

Some of this will prove to be (very) wrong and some of it may even be right. Here we go with “week zero” of Dime’s NBA power rankings.

1. Golden State Warriors (58-24 in 2017-18, Last week — n/a)

There might be an argument for “the field” against the Warriors this season, simply due to the wear and tear associated with yet another run to the title. With that said, there is no debate about the best team in the league.

2. Houston Rockets (65-17 in 2017-18, Last week — n/a)



This is something of a surprising choice, which is bizarre given that Houston won 65 games a year ago. Their offseason was controversial, particularly on the wing, but Houston returns the core of Harden, Paul, Capela, Tucker and Gordon. That is a good place to be.

3. Boston Celtics (55-27 in 2017-18, Last week — n/a)



On paper, the Celtics are better than the Rockets and that very well may happen. Early in the year, though, Boston may have some growing pains as they look to fully integrate all of their high-end pieces and that could linger for a bit. This is still the best team in the East.

4. Toronto Raptors (59-23 in 2017-18, Last week — n/a)

If the Celtics slip up, count this as a bet on the Raptors to ascend. Kawhi Leonard is the obvious domino but, if he’s the same player from 2016-17, Toronto might win 60 games. He’s that good.

5. Utah Jazz (48-34 in 2017-18, Last week — n/a)



For the most part, a consensus is developing in the top four but, for me, the Jazz are the clear No. 5 squad. Combine an elite defense with an evolving offense and the presence of Donovan Mitchell for his second season… and you really have something.