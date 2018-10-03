2018-2019 Atlanta Hawks Preview: The Rebuild Is In Full Swing

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 24-58 (15th in East)

Players Added: Jaylen Adams (two-way), Justin Anderson (trade with PHI), Vince Carter (free agency), Daniel Hamilton (free agency), Kevin Huerter (draft), Alex Len (free agency), Jeremy Lin (trade with BKN), Alex Poythress (two-way), Omari Spellman (draft), Trae Young (draft)

Players Lost: Antonius Cleveland (waived), Damion Lee (free agency), Josh Magette (free agency), Jaylen Morris (waived), Mike Muscala (trade with PHI), Dennis Schröder (trade with OKC), Isaiah Taylor (waived)

Projected Team MVP: John Collins

For most teams, it is pretty clear-cut as to who the best player is, but that isn’t the case for the Hawks. Atlanta struggled mightily on the floor last season but there were a few bright spots, including the two-way play of veteran wing Kent Bazemore and something of a breakout from Taurean Prince at the small forward spot. Bazemore was probably the best player for the Hawks last season but, given the team’s rebuilding trajectory, the organization would almost certainly be disappointed if that was the case again and John Collins is in line for a bigger role and a potential second-year bump.

Collins appears to be locked in to full-time duty at the power forward spot, with Dewayne Dedmon and Alex Len on board at center and a lack of competition for minutes at the four. The former Wake Forest star was tremendous as a rookie in relative anonymity, averaging 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game with impressive efficiency, and Collins looked to be one of the best players in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League.

The jury is out as to just how high Collins’ ceiling actually is, particularly on the defensive end, but he has the profile of a highly productive, efficient big man that the Hawks can utilize as a building block for their rebuild. It wouldn’t be wrong to project Bazemore or Prince as the team’s most valuable player this season but Collins “wins” the battle by a narrow margin, based in part on his ability to effectively stick at the four.