2018-2019 Brooklyn Nets Preview: The Building Blocks Are In Place

2017-18 Record: 28-54

Players Added: Ed Davis (free agent), Shabazz Napier (free agent), Treveaon Graham (free agent), Kenneth Faried (trade), Jared Dudley (trade), Dzanan Musa (draft), Rodions Kurucs (draft), Joe Harris (re-signed),

Players Lost: Jeremy Lin (trade), Timofey Mozgov (trade), Isaiah Whitehead (trade), Quincy Acy (free agent), Dante Cunningham (free agent), Jahlil Okafor (free agent), Nik Stauskas (free agent), Milton Doyle (waived), James Webb (waived)

Projected Team MVP: Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie might not be a household name just yet, but he entered the NBA’s collective consciousness last season with his solid play in Brooklyn, namely his penchant for late-game heroics, which positioned him among the league’s most clutch players. However modestly it may been reflected in the box scores, Dinwiddie took a big step forward in the absence of Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell.

As a result, he finished behind only breakout stars Victor Oladipo and Clint Capela in the voting for the league’s Most Improved Player. The question now is whether he has another leap in him. An optimist would scream yes, but it remains to be seen. Dinwiddie has said that last season was the first time he’s really felt like himself on the court since an injury prior to his rookie season caused him to plummet in the draft. The idea that he’s only now coming into his own should offer plenty of excitement for Nets fans.

He will, however, need to improve his overall efficiency and be more aggressive as a scorer this season if he’s to take the helm as the Nets’ go-to guy moving forward. If not? Perhaps someone else will carve out that role in Brooklyn’s backcourt, like…