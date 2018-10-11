2018-19 Cleveland Cavaliers Preview: The Post-LeBron Era, Part Two

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 50-32 (fourth in Eastern Conference)

Players Added: Colin Sexton (draft), Channing Frye (free agent), David Nwaba (free agent), Sam Dekker (trade), Billy Preston (two-way contract)

Players Lost: LeBron James (free agent), Jeff Green (free agent), Jose Calderon (free agent), Kendrick Perkins (waived), Okaro White (waived)

Projected Team MVP: Kevin Love

Kevin Love has often been the fall guy when things start going south for the Cavs. Now, he’s expected to be Cleveland’s superstar as it takes its first collective step toward an uncertain future. Love surprised many when he signed a four-year, $120 million extension this summer to remain in Cleveland when it appeared the organization might be ready to blow things up entirely.

Apparently, that was never the plan, as the front office claims they rejected offers for Love all season long with the express purpose of keeping him around long-term, regardless of what happened with LeBron. He likely won’t return to the dominant player he once was in Minnesota, but he’s still one of the best power forwards in the NBA and a pretty good consolation prize after the heartache of losing LeBron for the second time this decade.