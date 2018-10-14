2018-2019 Denver Nuggets Preview: Bet The Over

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 46-36 (ninth in Western Conference)

Players Added: Isaiah Thomas (free agent), Michael Porter Jr. (draft), Jarred Vanderbilt (draft), Thomas Welsh (draft)

Players Lost: Darrell Arthur (trade), Wilson Chandler (trade), Kenneth Faried (trade), Devin Harris (free agent), Isaiah Whitehead (waived), Richard Jefferson (free agent)

Projected Team MVP: Nikola Jokic

Without rehashing too much of the Jokic debate you see on NBA Twitter once a month, he is very good at basketball. He’s a savvy offensive player and one of the best passing big men to ever live, and when Denver has him camp out in the high post and orchestrate their high-powered offense, it’s a sight to behold.