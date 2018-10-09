2018-2019 Detroit Pistons Preview: Stay Healthy And The Playoffs Are In Sight

10.09.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 39-43 (9th in East)

Players Added: Bruce Brown (draft), Jose Calderon (free agency), Zaza Pachulia (free agency), Glenn Robinson III (free agency), Khyri Thomas (draft)

Players Lost: Dwight Buycks (waivers), James Ennis (free agency), Eric Moreland (waivers), Anthony Tolliver (free agency)

Projected Team MVP: Blake Griffin

The best player on the 2017-18 Pistons was Andre Drummond and the veteran big man is still on the roster. With that said, Blake Griffin brings more to the table and, even if it isn’t the easiest decision when selecting Detroit’s projected MVP, it is difficult to imagine Drummond exceeding Griffin if health and circumstances are equal.

Griffin does, however, bring durability issues to the table, as the former Clippers star has not appeared in even 70 games since the 2013-14 season. It isn’t as if Griffin is always injured (seasons with 58, 61 and 67 games played in the recent past), but the Pistons absolutely need their best players available this season and he tops the list.

In 25 games after arriving in Detroit, Griffin posted solid across-the-board numbers, averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Only the assist number exceeded his career-long averages, however, and it will be interesting to see how the Pistons, operating under a new head coach in Dwane Casey, operate on the offensive end of the floor.

For the team to reach its ceiling, Griffin must be both available and tremendous. He’s capable of both, but if that doesn’t happen, Drummond might be the right answer here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018-19 NBA Team Previews#Blake Griffin
TAGS2018-19 NBA Team PreviewsANDRE DRUMMONDBLAKE GRIFFINDETROIT PISTONS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 8 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP