2018-19 Golden State Warriors Preview: Three-peat

10.16.18

2017-18 Record: 58-24 (second in Western Conference)

Players Added: DeMarcus Cousins (free agent), Jonas Jerebko (free agent), Damion Lee (free agent), Jacob Evans (NBA Draft)

Players Lost: JaVale McGee (free agent), Zaza Pachulia (free agent), Nick Young (free agent), Patrick McCaw (free agent), David West (retired)

Projected Team MVP: Steph Curry

Kevin Durant is the better all-around player, but come on, this is always going to be Curry’s team. Ironically, that might be a reason why Durant leaves the Warriors in a few months according to some reports, but alas.

Anyway, Curry is still one of the best guards in the league. Sure, he’s getting older, and his injury history is perpetually worrisome, but he’s still Golden State’s undisputed leader and will put up numbers that reinforce that for the foreseeable future. Writing the Warriors preview is fun because we basically just repeat stuff every year, so how about we got to the next section.

TOPICS#2018-19 NBA Team Previews#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant
