2018-2019 Indiana Pacers Preview: Is Another Leap Possible?

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 48-34 (fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Players Added: Tyreke Evans (free agent), Doug McDermott (free agent), Kyle O’Quinn (free agent), Aaron Holiday (draft), Alize Johnson (draft)

Players Lost: Al Jefferson (waived), Lance Stephenson (free agent), Glenn Robinson (free agent), Trevor Booker (free agent), Ben Moore (free agent), Edmond Sumner (free agent), Joe Young (free agent)

Projected Team MVP: Victor Oladipo

There may not have been a bigger individual surprise in the NBA last season than Oladipo, who was viewed as part of a rather underwhelming return in the trade that sent Paul George to Oklahoma City. Instead, Oladipo’s career was rejuvenated by playing an hour from where he went to college, as he looked like a legitimate two-way star who can be the face of the Pacers’ organization for the foreseeable future.

Oladipo is going to be an All-Star and one of the best players in the East this season, and outside of games where the Pacers play the Celtics, Raptors, Sixers, and Bucks, Indiana can take solace knowing it will have the best player on the floor. While the potential that Oladipo regresses exists, that will almost certainly not be the case, and there are even areas — namely three-point shooting (where he shot a respectable 37.1 percent last season) — where he can take a step forward during his second year as a Pacer.