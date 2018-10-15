2018-19 Philadelphia 76ers Preview: The Process Almost Pays Off

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 52-30 (third in East)

Players Added: Wilson Chandler (trade), Mike Muscala (trade), Zhaire Smith (draft), Landry Shamet (draft), Shake Milton (draft)

Players Lost: Justin Anderson (trade), Marco Belinelli (free agent), Richaun Holmes (trade), Ersan Ilyasova (free agent), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (trade)

Projected Team MVP: Joel Embiid

Coming into last season, the big question surrounding Embiid was whether or not he could stay healthy for an entire season. If he could, he had superstar potential. If not, the Sixers were going to be put into an awkward spot when it comes to their future, because so much of it revolves around Embiid.

Philadelphia breathed a sigh of relief, as Embiid played 60 games and looked like he was worth the years of waiting they did as he got past the injuries that delayed the start of his career. He missed a little time during the 2017-18 campaign, sure, but in 60 games, Embiid was electric, a legitimate two-way center who is capable of doing just about anything on the basketball court.

There’s still plenty of room for him to grow as a player — stop turning the ball over so much, Joel! — but as his game rounds out, the Sixers will become more and more dangerous. Embiid has the potential to be the best player in the NBA some day, and if the Sixers want to compete to win the East this year, he’ll have to join the league’s elite in 2018-19.