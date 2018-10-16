NBA Roundtable: Picking The 2018-19 NBA Champions, Players To Get Traded, And More

Associate Editor
10.16.18

Getty Image

We made it. Congratulations to everyone, because the NBA’s offseason is finally over, and real, meaningful basketball is finally here again. Go celebrate with a nice dinner or something, but make sure you’re home and in front of your television by 8 p.m. EST, because that’s when the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers tip off the 2018-19 campaign.

Before things tip off, our roundtable wanted to look at a few broad topics surrounding the NBA. We picked our NBA champions for this upcoming season — spoiler: the Warriors — but also decided to look at the trade block, free agency, and more.

Previous 2018-19 NBA preview roundtables:

Individual award winners
Eastern Conference preview
Western Conference preview

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJIMMY BUTLERKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP