2018-2019 San Antonio Spurs Preview: The Future Is Now

2017-18 Record: 47-35 (seventh in the Western Conference)

Players Added: DeMar DeRozan (trade), Lonnie Walker (draft), Chimezie Metu (draft), Marco Belinelli (free agent), Dante Cunningham (free agent), Jakob Poeltl (trade)

Players Lost: Kawhi Leonard (trade), Tony Parker (free agent), Manu Ginobili (retired), Danny Green (trade), Kyle Anderson (free agent), Joffrey Lauvergne (free agent)

Projected Team MVP: LaMarcus Aldridge

This more or less goes to Aldridge by default. He’s always been something of a square peg in San Antonio, but he carried the torch admirably last season amid the Kawhi Leonard debacle, brushing up against his career high in scoring as he took on the bulk of the offensive load.

Rather than adapt his game to the Spurs’ system, Gregg Popovich has worked to make Aldridge comfortable, so we can really only expect more of the same from him this season. That equates to roughly 23 points and eight rebounds per game, which are fine contributions from an old-school power forward who needs the offense to run through him out of the mid-post.

Because Pop is a genius, they’ve managed to make the most of an imperfect fit the past few years, in part because Kawhi and other perimeter-minded players were able to mitigate his effects. But they’ve since swapped that in for another player who doesn’t quite fit the mold of how they like to play…