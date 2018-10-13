2018-2019 San Antonio Spurs Preview: The Future Is Now

10.13.18 47 mins ago

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 47-35 (seventh in the Western Conference)

Players Added: DeMar DeRozan (trade), Lonnie Walker (draft), Chimezie Metu (draft), Marco Belinelli (free agent), Dante Cunningham (free agent), Jakob Poeltl (trade)

Players Lost: Kawhi Leonard (trade), Tony Parker (free agent), Manu Ginobili (retired), Danny Green (trade), Kyle Anderson (free agent), Joffrey Lauvergne (free agent)

Projected Team MVP: LaMarcus Aldridge

This more or less goes to Aldridge by default. He’s always been something of a square peg in San Antonio, but he carried the torch admirably last season amid the Kawhi Leonard debacle, brushing up against his career high in scoring as he took on the bulk of the offensive load.

Rather than adapt his game to the Spurs’ system, Gregg Popovich has worked to make Aldridge comfortable, so we can really only expect more of the same from him this season. That equates to roughly 23 points and eight rebounds per game, which are fine contributions from an old-school power forward who needs the offense to run through him out of the mid-post.

Because Pop is a genius, they’ve managed to make the most of an imperfect fit the past few years, in part because Kawhi and other perimeter-minded players were able to mitigate his effects. But they’ve since swapped that in for another player who doesn’t quite fit the mold of how they like to play…

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018-19 NBA Team Previews#San Antonio Spurs
TAGS2018-19 NBA Team PreviewsDEMAR DEROZANLAMARCUS ALDRIDGEsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP