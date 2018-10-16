2018-19 Toronto Raptors Preview: A Championship Is Closer Than Ever

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 59-23 (first in East)

Players Added: Kawhi Leonard (trade), Danny Green (trade), Greg Monroe (free agent), Eric Moreland (free agent)

Players Lost: DeMar DeRozan (trade), Jakob Poeltl (trade), Alfonzo McKinnie (waived), Lorenzo Brown (free agent), Lucas Nogueira (free agent), Malcolm Miller (free agent)

Projected Team MVP: Kawhi Leonard

Just a warning: I’m gonna talk about Leonard a lot in this one. But yeah, he is easily their team MVP — with all due respect to Kyle Lowry and the bevy of talented, young players the Raptors boast — Leonard is the best two-way player on earth. He can be a dangerous primary option on offense, and there may not be a more devastating perimeter defender on defense. HOWEVER …

X-Factor: Kawhi Leonard

… we should probably acknowledge that he has not played basketball in more than a year without some type of injury to his quadriceps. Of course, there aren’t many basketball players on earth who are better than Leonard, so in the event that he is indeed back to fully being Kawhi Leonard, this is all for naught. But if he has the rust of someone who needs a while to get going — or worse, if he tweaks his quad again and has to miss an extended period of time — the Raptors could take a little to get going. Oh, and there’s no guarantee that he’s in Toronto beyond this season, but the franchise will cross that bridge when they get to it.