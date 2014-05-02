NBA Probes Twitter Threat Against Wizards

05.01.14 4 years ago

The Washington Wizards ran into a deranged fan, not so uncommon in the sports landscape, but this man’s anger and violence as the Wizards were eliminating the Chicago Bulls in the first round, called for a formal investigation. The fan threatened Marcin Gortat, Trevor Ariza and other Wizards players after Washington’s Game 2 win in Chicago.

Via ESPN:

The Wizards say the NBA has investigated a person who made threats to the team on Twitter during its first-round series against the Chicago Bulls.

Center Marcin Gortat said Thursday after practice that there was “one gentleman who really threatened us, actually made some terrorist threats to us.”

Gortat, who is from Poland, said that “he was saying there was a bomb on the plane and stuff, that my country’s going to get bombed and all my family’s going to die, just stuff like that.”

If you’re interested (we only took a cursory glance), Busted Coverage has the grisly details of a fan untethered to reality.

Wizards spokesman Scott Hall said the matter was turned over to the league, but the NBA informed the AP they don’t comment on security matters. Regardless, Gortat said, “Some people already visited him.”

We’re just glad the NBA investigated and it has already been handled.

We know plenty of Bulls fans that are amazing people, so don’t let one lunatic sour you on an entire fan base. We’ve gotten upset and vented on Twitter, but this is still just the game of basketball, a game this fan should probably avoid from here on out.

(ESPN)

