Getty Image

You can usually predict with some certainty what play(s) from the previous night’s NBA game will end up making its way into the Last Two Minutes Report. At the end of Wednesday night’s Celtics-Sixers game that saw Boston punch its ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, there were two sequences that caused some eyebrows to get raised.

One day later and sure enough of these both moments appeared in the L2M Report as plays that hurt the Sixers. First, the league determined that Joel Embiid was fouled by Aron Baynes on the Sixers’ possession towards the end of the game. The league said there was an incorrect no call, which led to Terry Rozier forcing a Sixers turnover to get Boston possession.