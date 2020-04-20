NBA Replay Schedule: Every Old NBA Game On TV For The Week Of 4/20

With the NBA season on hiatus, fans and TV partners are turning to old games to pass the time. ESPN pushed up The Last Dance documentary on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls to the delight of fans and NBA stars past and present, but that only fills two hours on Sunday nights.

In the meantime, NBA TV is running marathons of Hardwood Classic games, along with some Film Room episodes that have players and personalities look back at pivotal games from the past — this week, Kevin McHale and Bill Simmons will look at Game 7 of the 1987 playoff series with Milwaukee. ESPN is also running some old NBA games to fill the time, although their basketball schedule is light this week due to the NFL Draft.

We will be bringing you a viewing guide each week, focused on full game broadcasts — not various cut up, hour-long broadcasts — that you can watch. Here are this week’s offerings.

Monday, April 20

NBA TV: 2019-20 Regular Season, Jazz at Bucks; 8:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 2019-20 Regular Season, Lakers at Mavs: 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

NBA TV: 1991 East Playoffs, Pacers at Celtics, Game 5; 8:30 a.m.

NBA TV: 1993 East Playoffs, Celtics at Hornets, Game 4; 10:30 a.m.

NBA TV: 1994 West Playoffs, Suns at Warriors, Game 3; 1:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 2000 East Playoffs, Bucks at Pacers, Game 5; 3:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 2002 East Playoffs, Pacers at Nets, Game 5; 5:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 1984 East Playoffs, Knicks at Pistons, Game 5; 8:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 1987 East Playoffs, Bucks at Celtics, Game 7 (Film Room with Bill Simmons and Kevin McHale); 10:00 p.m. ET

NBA TV: 2006 West Playoffs, Suns at Lakers, Game 4; 12:30 a.m.

NBA TV: 2002 West Playoffs, Rockets at Mavericks, Game 2; 3:00 a.m.

Wednesday, April 22

NBA TV: 2009 East Playoffs: Celtics at Bulls, Game 6; 8:30 a.m.

ESPN: 2008 NBA Finals, Celtics at Lakers, Game 4; 7:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 1994 West Playoffs: Nuggets at Sonics, Game 5; 8:00 p.m.

ESPN: 2008 NBA Finals, Lakers at Celtics, Game 6; 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV: 2007 West Playoffs, Mavericks at Warriors, Game 4; 11:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 2000 West Playoffs, Sonics at Jazz, Game 1; 2:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 23

NBA TV: 2006 East Playoffs, Cavaliers at Wizards, Game 6; 11:00 a.m.

NBA TV: 2009 East Playoffs: Celtics at Bulls, Game 6; 1:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 2006 West Playoffs, Suns at Lakers, Game 4; 3:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 2008 West Playoffs, Suns at Spurs, Game 1; 5:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 2007 West Playoffs, Mavericks at Warriors, Game 6; 8:00 p.m.

Friday, April 24

NBA TV: 2014 NBA Finals, Heat at Spurs, Game 1; 11:30 a.m.

NBA TV: 2014 NBA Finals, Heat at Spurs, Game 5; 1:30 p.m.

NBA TV: 1999 NBA Finals, Spurs at Knicks, Game 5; 3:30 p.m.

NBA TV: 2006 West Playoffs, Mavericks at Spurs, Game 5; 5:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 2003 NBA Finals, Nets at Spurs, Game 6; 8:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 2003 West Playoffs, Spurs at Lakers, Game 6; 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

NBA TV: 2013-14 NBA Regular Season, Clippers at Warriors; 6:00 a.m.

NBA TV: 2013-14 NBA Regular Season, Warriors at Heat; 8:30 a.m.

NBA TV: 2013-14 NBA Regular Season, Warriors at Thunder; 10:30 a.m.

NBA TV: 2013-14 NBA Regular Season, Heat at Bulls; 12:30 p.m.

NBA TV: 2014 NBA Finals, Heat at Spurs, Game 1; 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV: 2014 NBA Finals, Heat at Spurs, Game 5; 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 26

NBA TV: 2014-15 NBA Regular Season, Cavaliers at Heat; 7:00 a.m.

NBA TV: 2014-15 NBA Regular Season, Blazers at Cavaliers; 9:00 a.m.

NBA TV: 2014-15 NBA Regular Season, Kings at Warriors; 12:00 p.m.

ESPN: “The Last Dance” Episode 3; 9:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 2015 NBA Finals, Cavaliers at Warriors, Game 2; 9:00 p.m.

ESPN: “The Last Dance” Episode 4; 10:00 p.m.

NBA TV: 2015 NBA Finals, Warriors at Cavaliers, Game 6; 11:00 p.m.