NBA Report: Bulls will fire coach Vinny Del Negro

Before the Chicago Bulls prepare their plan of attack for landing Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh or any other free agent on their summer shopping list, reportedly they’ve got another piece of business to take care of.

According to the Chicago Tribune, second-year head coach Vinny Del Negro will be fired on Tuesday. This despite Del Negro leading the Bulls to the playoffs in each of his first two years and giving the Celtics and Cavs, respectively, tougher series than most analysts expected. From the Tribune:

Del Negro is expected to be dismissed with one year and roughly $2 million remaining on his guaranteed three-year contract. Barring a snag, the Bulls will make this news official Tuesday. At that point, executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman will embark on a search focusing on candidates with previous NBA head-coaching experience. Doug Collins, Lawrence Frank, Kevin McHale, Maurice Cheeks, Byron Scott and Dwane Casey are some of the many names who fit that description and could receive interviews. Management is waiting to contact prospective candidates until Del Negro officially is dismissed. In his meeting with Reinsdorf, Del Negro pointed to Derrick Rose‘s growth into an All-Star player, Joakim Noah‘s progression and Taj Gibson‘s All-Rookie selection as proof of his and his staff’s development of young players, sources said. He also pointed to the Bulls leading the league in rebounding and improving defensively as evidence of him following management’s targeted areas of improvement from last summer, sources said. Finally, sources said, Del Negro detailed management’s claims last summer that, with the departure of Ben Gordon and salary-cap space coming, the 2009-10 season was more the treading-water type.

Obviously this isn’t an issue of wins and losses. Although Del Negro was criticized as a bad hire at the time — with no head coaching experience before taking the Chicago job — he did about as well as anybody could expect with the Bulls’ roster. But as the newspaper points out, there were problems with Del Negro and the organization’s front office behind the scenes:

Team insiders detailed a deteriorating relationship between Del Negro and management even during his first season. Management felt Del Negro strayed from the philosophy he detailed during his interview process, which culminated an eight-week coaching search. The relationship combusted in most dramatic fashion when Paxson and Del Negro had a brief physical altercation March 30 after Del Negro for the second time exceeded a medically imposed minutes limit for Noah, who was battling plantar fasciitis.

Who do you think should be the next coach of the Bulls? Did Del Negro get a raw deal? And where might he end up next?