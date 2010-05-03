NBA Report: Bulls will fire coach Vinny Del Negro

Before the Chicago Bulls prepare their plan of attack for landing Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh or any other free agent on their summer shopping list, reportedly they’ve got another piece of business to take care of.
According to the Chicago Tribune, second-year head coach Vinny Del Negro will be fired on Tuesday. This despite Del Negro leading the Bulls to the playoffs in each of his first two years and giving the Celtics and Cavs, respectively, tougher series than most analysts expected. From the Tribune:
Del Negro is expected to be dismissed with one year and roughly $2 million remaining on his guaranteed three-year contract. Barring a snag, the Bulls will make this news official Tuesday.
At that point, executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman will embark on a search focusing on candidates with previous NBA head-coaching experience.
Doug Collins, Lawrence Frank, Kevin McHale, Maurice Cheeks, Byron Scott and Dwane Casey are some of the many names who fit that description and could receive interviews. Management is waiting to contact prospective candidates until Del Negro officially is dismissed.
In his meeting with Reinsdorf, Del Negro pointed to Derrick Rose‘s growth into an All-Star player, Joakim Noah‘s progression and Taj Gibson‘s All-Rookie selection as proof of his and his staff’s development of young players, sources said.
He also pointed to the Bulls leading the league in rebounding and improving defensively as evidence of him following management’s targeted areas of improvement from last summer, sources said.
Finally, sources said, Del Negro detailed management’s claims last summer that, with the departure of Ben Gordon and salary-cap space coming, the 2009-10 season was more the treading-water type.
Obviously this isn’t an issue of wins and losses. Although Del Negro was criticized as a bad hire at the time — with no head coaching experience before taking the Chicago job — he did about as well as anybody could expect with the Bulls’ roster. But as the newspaper points out, there were problems with Del Negro and the organization’s front office behind the scenes:
Team insiders detailed a deteriorating relationship between Del Negro and management even during his first season.
Management felt Del Negro strayed from the philosophy he detailed during his interview process, which culminated an eight-week coaching search.
The relationship combusted in most dramatic fashion when Paxson and Del Negro had a brief physical altercation March 30 after Del Negro for the second time exceeded a medically imposed minutes limit for Noah, who was battling plantar fasciitis.
Who do you think should be the next coach of the Bulls? Did Del Negro get a raw deal? And where might he end up next?
Not really news is it?
He got a raw deal, but in hindsight, if he’s gettin into altercations with Paxson, it’s probably time to leave anyways. The good news for him is that he showed he can develop young guys and actually coach in the L. Which could get him on other teams lists once he’s dismissed, maybe it’ll be a blessing in disguise.
Still, the way the Bulls management have fudged their team over the years, you wonder why any FA would really want to go there. I assume they won’t be allowed to talk to Kirk Hinrich and ask how his time there has been, lol.
Oh well…………On to the next one. I wouldnt mind seeing Avery Johnson getting the nod
@chicagorilla
haha yup- we’ve been singing that tune for months
…and no, he did not get a raw deal.
i’m so pumped for next year, put one more allstar beside drose and chicago will graduate from just being a first-round-and-out squad
don’t let the door hit you on the way out, vinny
I highly highly doubt it happens… but Paxson should be next.
Del Negro was fucked, pure & simple. He made the Bulls into a playoff-worthy team and really did a great job with them after they lost Ben Gordon and after getting written off as a team who’d be out of the playoffs earlier in the season. Office politics are behind this firing.
A shame. This team overachieved under Del Negro, too bad he didn’t play the game the right way.
How did Vinny get f^ked?
Did he really MAKE this team into a playoff team? Perhaps they were a playoff team in SPITE of Vinny. Unless you watch this team on a reg basis, you won’t understand how bad Vinny was with his coaching decisions. He was “average” on the x’s and o’s. But he was HORRID with his in game adjustments. Some of that because the team was so young, most of it because he had that “Deer in the headlights” look.
the answer is simple:
-Doug Collins with Scottie Pippen as lead asst to take over in two years
– Avery Johnson
– Byron Scott
Those are the only realistic options. Unless John Thompson wants to come out of retirement. All three (plus Scottie) will infuse a leadership mentality in Rose and were all PG’s (Doug may have been a SG). Avery holds all kind of Asst record and can teach defense. Byron and JKidd went back to back finals (in a $hitty east) and he and Chris Paul went to the West Finals a few years ago. So he is the most qualified between he and Avery. Byron is just a dickhead sometimes.
Scottie would be an all-time great coach if he can learn the in’s and out’s of the game. He was a coach on the floor and should translate well to the sideline.
I really don’t think Avery is the right coach for DRose and the young Bulls. Just micro-manages too much, Rose just needs to be in a fluid offense.
I just remember the handcuffs Avery put on Devin Harris. Not saying Harris is close to Rose, but they have similar games.
As a Bulls fan, I hope the Bulls get a coach that can adjust to the players they have. Would like to see how Collins coaches when he gets back in the game. When he’s commentating on a game, he always seems to know what’s going on.
Tom Thibodeau. The guy is a defensive wiz for the Celtics and did a great job containing Kobe in the 08 NBA finals. I like all of the names that have been mentioned thus far, but none of them have ever gotten the job done as head coaches. I say, we start fresh. This core should grow together with their coach, and Tom Thibodeau gives us that championship pedigree, experience and is also a fresh face and a 1st time head coach.
(There is a difference between Tom Thibodeau and Del Negro..Vinny had never coached at any level so lets not draw the comparison and claim that we’re essentially hiring Del Negro 2.0)
Chicagorilla, you have many good posts on this site. However, that was not one of them. One of the least intelligible posts I’ve read in a while hahaha, doesn’t make any sense.
Tiny typo, Austin: On the second paragraph, where it reads “[…] giving the Celtics and Bulls, respectively […]” it should read “[…] giving the Celtics and Cavs, respectively […]”. Good piece, by the way.
I don’t think vinny got f*cked per se because he wasn’t the right coach to get THE Bulls to the next level. However he was made to be the villian by management and hung out to dry. Like mentioned above he needs work on his in game management/adjustments. I think Scott or Van Gundy would be the best candidates IMO. Johnson is to much of a micromanager Thibodeau would be a consideration because of his defensive reputation but he’d need an offensive minded asst. because the Bulls struggled more offensively than defensively
Why would one of the big free agents want to go to a franchise with a front office that is such a mess. I cringe thinking about the stiff Paxson is going to bring in to coach next season.
Hmmm…the Bulls should bring in LeBron and Phil Jackson…who has yet to sign an extension with the Lakers.