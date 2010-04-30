NBA Report: LeBron James wins second straight MVP

How good was LeBron James this season? Put it this way: We were going to put “NBA Rumor” at the beginning of this headline, but it’s really not even a rumor to report that LeBron is going to win the league’s MVP award.
The announcement is not yet official, but media outlets from the Cleveland Plain Dealer to the Associated Press are citing sources today who say LeBron has indeed won his second straight MVP, and will be presented the trophy during a press conference Sunday and again on Monday before Game 2 of Cavs/Celtics.
LeBron averaged 29.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks (he finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting), and led the Cavaliers to the NBA’s best record while posting four triple-doubles.
At 25 years old, LeBron would become the second-youngest player to win back-to-back MVPs, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he won in 1971 and ’72. In NBA history, the other players to win two straight MVPs are Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan and Steve Nash.
About the only question is whether LeBron will win this year’s award unanimously. Who do you think should finish 2nd, 3rd and 4th? Top candidates are Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzi, Carmelo Anthony, Steve Nash and Dwight Howard.
lookin at this list…who doesn’t belong??
still makes me sick to my stomach that nash won back to backs…and duncan stole one of those MVPs from J Kidd
1) Nobody stole shit from Kidd. It coulda gone either way and Duncan got it cuz he put up big numbers on a western conference elite squad.
2) Which one didn’t Nash deserve? The one for the 35+ win increase and completely takin the league back to Showtime or for doin as well the next season with no Amare? Please expand your statement, maybe even back it up with numbers…
As for my list, Icey’s is dead on
its interesting that Lebron only dropped 4 triple doubles this season when he averaged those stats. this is not a knock on his game, just an interesting observation.
does anyone know the most triple doubles done in a season? (in the ‘modern’ era)
The MVP should be a 2 horse race. LeBron or Kobe. If I’m honest, I think LeBron has rightly won it but it isn’t as clear as everyone thinks.
First up – The supporting cast. Basically discarding potential and looking at things purely in terms of current productivity, Jamison is on the same level as Gasol, as Shaq is with Bynum and Mo Williams is with Artest. Odom is better then Varejao but after these players the Lakers get basically no contributions from other players, whilst the Cavs have support from Delonte West, Anthony Parker and Jamario Moon which I think evens it out.
Record? Kobe plays in the West and LeBron is in the East. That should speak for itself.
Statswise, LeBron’s winning, which if I’m honest, think is what won him the MVP but that we’re talking about a few more points, a rebound more and 3 more assists in a system where he has to do everything.
RE: Other competitors…
KD is probably 3rd but he primarily scores and just about grabs boards.
I’m sorry but Orlando can more then survive without Dwight so let’s just scrap him althogether from a podium finish.
Steve Nash? I can understand but the teams dependency on him is because the WHOLE SYSTEM runs through him and to his strengths, plus he gives up on D, a large propoertion of what he creates on O.
The only other cats who could rep in terms of contribution to their teams success are Dirk, D-Will, D-Wade and maybe, ‘Melo but they don’t win enough.
M Intellect u serious about Magic surviving without Dwight?
Dwight has the DPOY award till he retires. He’s an MVP candidate yearly.
Orlando would be cellar dwellers without him.
post 1 got it right. although dirk might sneak past melo for that 5th spot.
kareem won it younger than lebron? just shows how awesome he was – came in older after going 4 years at ucla.
won back-to-back mvps twice, even won ’em with different names the first time.
Really anyone who thinks Nash didn’t deserve those MVP trophies obviously weren’t watching him play. Altough it seems like the Nash haters have flocked into this thread, I have yet to read a single point as to WHY these people think he didn’t deserve the award. And it’s because there really isn’t one.
Dude continues to be brought up in MVP talks each year. And don’t give me that “it’s because he’s on the Suns” bullshit. That shit only passes for OTHER players who have the privilege of playing along side him and benefitting from Nash’s spoon feeding. Nash is not a product of the system, the system is a product of HIM.
Nash can walk onto any squad an instantly make them better. He’s constantly among the top if the league in assists, 3pt percentage, and assist:turnover ratio. He’s made big names out of coaches and players alike.
I love Steve Nash’s game, so I may be a bit biased…but I dare anyone to tell me I’m lying
@AZ: We are talking about the REGULAR SEASON MVP award. Get your mind right.
@ post 6:
Right on. J-Kidd took a sorry ass team of losers to the NBA finals. Yall read that again. People are saying Nash, Billups, and other cats has rejuvenated their franchises but you see this cat J-Kidd, he took them to the FINALS. THE FINALS. READ THAT AGAIN: THE FINALS. And yeah, that’s the FINALS TWO STRAIGHT FUCKING TIMES. Kidd will always be the 2002 MVP. ALWAYS.
And yeah congrats to Bron. I hate the hype around him and his team, but hey, can’t argue that he’s an absolute beast. Props.
duncan didnt steal shit he won it but like u said the nash haters and the kidd 02 mvp lovers cant back it up with anything.
nash won both his awards
the only thing the kidd fans have is he took his team to the finals. stop the ignorance people is regular season mvp. did kidd win more games than td that year?? did kidd post better numbers?? how about a big hell no to both and those two seasons the nets made the finals lets not forget that if u pick 5 random dime readers to make a team they coulda made at least the ecfs. kidd had a worse season than the year before but hey since hes in a new team and a weaker conference i can def see where people get lost. READ THAT AGAIN: REGULAR SEASON NOT BACK TO BACK POST SEASON RUNS.
how did the fantasy 02 mvp kidd do against td while he was posting near quadruple doubles vs his nets?? hell in 02 at least duncan made it a series vs the lakers the nets just got destroyed when they met a real team. funny thing is that when the east got justtt a little bit better kidd never saw finals again.
The point is Kidd is the best player that season. Period. Take Kobe’s career. Dude’s possibly top 15 ALL TIME now, and he only got 1 mvp. One year, its because of Nash. One player emerged and just blew the whole competition away and that player was Nash.
Same thing with Kidd. Fucking made the Nets the best team in the East. Emerged as the best PG in the L. And yeah, I know the East was weak as shit then, but did you see that Nets team? Without Kidd those other 4 would be no-names with jerseys. But they made them number 1. No matter how weak the East, we’re talking bout NUMBER FUCKING ONE here.
And a little tidbit: No one on that team averaged more than 15 ppg in that team. That’s unreal. Superstars that time we’re wither high scoring guards/wings (AI, Kobe, T-Mac) and 20-10 bigs (Shaq, TD, Garnett), but then Kidd came, played the PG postion as deftly as possible, and made them number in the East WITHOUT ANYONE SCORING MORE THAN 15.
Bottomline: Kidd is the 2002 MVP. Future almanacs would eventually recognize that. Respect.
kidd’s 39.1% shooting might have been the downfall. no mvp has ever shot it that low since the 50’s.
if duncan and kidd mvp voting was close, it wasn’t as close with barkley and magic back in 1990.
barkley had 11 more 1st place votes but still lost the mvp as he got edged by magic by a mere 22 pts.
charles averaged 25.2 pts, 11.5 ribs & shot 60% from the field. while magic, 22.3 pts, 11.5 dimes, 6.6 ribs at 48% shooting.
and oh, MJ had 33.6 pts, 6.9 ribs & 6.3 dimes and still finished 3rd in voting.
i think it will be the other way future almanacs will mock that a dude that shoots like bob cousy in 2002 was considered be mvp.
the kobe thing happens al the time for example between nash and bron the have the same mvps as td , shaq and kobe two top 12 players ever and one top 20.
Kidd is the most overrated PG that ever freaking played the game. Yea, he’s good and an all-star but the fact that he gets mentioned with the likes of Magic, John Stockton, GP, Isaiah, and even Nash is sickening.
You Kidd jock lovers only argument is that he gets triple double and he lead the nets to the Finals. Well if you mindless idiots go back in time during Kidd’s Nets era, you could say the competition in the EAST was the most PATHETICALLY WEAK POS ever. They went to the finals and got swept by the Lakers and lost 4-2 to the SPurs. Shit, the finals was a joke. And don’t even argue that Kidd didn’t have any supporting cast. Kenyon Martin pre-2x Microsurgery was a stud. Richard Jefferson, although a scrub now, was an athletic swingman. His only competition was 1 man AI from philly,1 man VC from toronto, and old ass Reggie Miller’s Pacers.
Kidd is the only PG in the list that can’t dominate the game himself. Magic, GP, Nash, D-Will, Stockton, CP3, Chauncey, and every other hall-of-famer PG could dominate the game by either passing or scoring. Kidd can’t. Don’t kid yourself.
Only argument with Nash is that Kobe should have won the MVP 1 year when he lead the lakers to the playoffs and took the suns to the last game. Kobe’s supporting case was Smush Parker, Luke Walton, and Kwame Brown…
Nash is sick. Offensive skills wise, there’s no one on par with him. He shoots 50% from the field, 90% from the line, and 40% from the 3. Only 2 players that come close are Dirk and Kevin Durant and their % arent even close. Plus hes an old ass Canadian ye he schools cats that are taller and more athletic. You take the athleticism out of Lebron and he’s the current Grant Hill. Nash deserves his 2x MVP.
Nash = pistol pete….Great offensive talent….NO D…in the end great numbers, but not going to carry a team to the chip or finals
K Dizzle: First MVP by Nash was well-deserved. But you could make an argument for Chauncey Billups winning MVP during the 2005-2006 NBA season. Pistons added 10 wins, versus the Suns dropping 8 games. The argument that the Pistons played as a team versus Nash carrying the team would mean that Nash’s stats were inflated likewise.
But Chauncey’s one of the more underrated players in the league, so I could only imagine the bitching that would happen if he won MVP.
kevin k: Most people argue on behalf of Kidd due to his consistency. I agree in that he doesn’t “dominate” games because he probably knows he sucks at shooting. But overall, his well-rounded career stats of 13.6.9.2 are incredible, plus the fact that he’s still putting up numbers at his old-man age? When you’re able to contribute in all facets on the court for 15 years, you’re most certainly one of the greats.
kg should have 2 mvp i think,on 2003season too,check the stats on that year,he is my mvp stolen by timmy
hell kg shouldnt even have one
if we are gonna cry about stealing malone took one from td
D-Will didn’t even crack the list? Dude gets no respect.