NBA Report: LeBron James wins second straight MVP

How good was LeBron James this season? Put it this way: We were going to put “NBA Rumor” at the beginning of this headline, but it’s really not even a rumor to report that LeBron is going to win the league’s MVP award.

The announcement is not yet official, but media outlets from the Cleveland Plain Dealer to the Associated Press are citing sources today who say LeBron has indeed won his second straight MVP, and will be presented the trophy during a press conference Sunday and again on Monday before Game 2 of Cavs/Celtics.

LeBron averaged 29.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks (he finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting), and led the Cavaliers to the NBA’s best record while posting four triple-doubles.

At 25 years old, LeBron would become the second-youngest player to win back-to-back MVPs, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he won in 1971 and ’72. In NBA history, the other players to win two straight MVPs are Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan and Steve Nash.

About the only question is whether LeBron will win this year’s award unanimously. Who do you think should finish 2nd, 3rd and 4th? Top candidates are Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzi, Carmelo Anthony, Steve Nash and Dwight Howard.