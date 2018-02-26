The NBA Has Overturned Draymond Green’s 15th Technical Foul

Getty Image

The marquee matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night was a highly-contentious affair, in more ways than one. The two squads have quite the history, especially given the Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant rivalry, although tensions between the former-teammates-turned-arch-nemeses have cooled significantly this season.

Somewhat surprisingly, the biggest incident from the game involved Westbrook and Zaza Pachulia, while Durant and Carmelo Anthony also got into a heated exchange on Saturday and each earned technicals for their part in the dust-up. Draymond Green also drew a technical foul in the first half for arguing a call, which marked his 15th technical of the season, bringing him just one violation away from a mandatory one-game suspension.

Upon review, however, the league offices announced on Monday that they were rescinding that technical to drop him back to 14 for the season and keeping him from being on the precipice of a suspension.