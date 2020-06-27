Friday was a huge day for the NBA’s proposed restart in Orlando. The league and its Players Association agreed on the terms for the bubble league at Disney World, and later in the day, the schedule for the remainder of the “regular season” was released. It’s a packed slate of games, with the potential for seven games to take place in a single day with how the schedule is laid out.

The whole situation is extremely unique, but fortunately for those who are itching to watch some basketball, a whole host of games will take place on television. Twenty games will take place on ESPN or ABC, 18 will be broadcast on TNT, and 14 tilts will air on NBA TV. Every day from July 30 until August 14 is slated to have at least two televised games, with as many as four games on TV a day for much of that stretch.

Here is how the television schedule will play out once things tip off at the end of next month. (Note: All times EST)

July 30

Jazz vs. Pelicans, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Clippers vs. Lakers, 9:00 p.m., TNT

July 31

Grizzlies vs. Blazers, 4:00 p.m. NBA TV

Celtics vs. Bucks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Rockets vs. Mavericks, 9:00 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 1

Heat vs. Nuggets, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

Jazz vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Pelicans vs. Clippers, 6:00 p.m., ESPN

Lakers vs. Raptors, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 2

Blazers vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Kings vs. Magic, 6:00 p.m., NBA TV

Bucks vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Aug. 3

Raptors vs. Heat, 1:30 p.m., NBA TV

Nuggets vs. Thunder, 4:00 p.m., NBA TV

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Lakers vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m., ESPN