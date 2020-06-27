Friday was a huge day for the NBA’s proposed restart in Orlando. The league and its Players Association agreed on the terms for the bubble league at Disney World, and later in the day, the schedule for the remainder of the “regular season” was released. It’s a packed slate of games, with the potential for seven games to take place in a single day with how the schedule is laid out.
The whole situation is extremely unique, but fortunately for those who are itching to watch some basketball, a whole host of games will take place on television. Twenty games will take place on ESPN or ABC, 18 will be broadcast on TNT, and 14 tilts will air on NBA TV. Every day from July 30 until August 14 is slated to have at least two televised games, with as many as four games on TV a day for much of that stretch.
Here is how the television schedule will play out once things tip off at the end of next month. (Note: All times EST)
July 30
Jazz vs. Pelicans, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Clippers vs. Lakers, 9:00 p.m., TNT
July 31
Grizzlies vs. Blazers, 4:00 p.m. NBA TV
Celtics vs. Bucks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Rockets vs. Mavericks, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 1
Heat vs. Nuggets, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
Jazz vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Pelicans vs. Clippers, 6:00 p.m., ESPN
Lakers vs. Raptors, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 2
Blazers vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Kings vs. Magic, 6:00 p.m., NBA TV
Bucks vs. Rockets, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Aug. 3
Raptors vs. Heat, 1:30 p.m., NBA TV
Nuggets vs. Thunder, 4:00 p.m., NBA TV
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Lakers vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4
Nets vs. Bucks, 1:30 p.m., NBA TV
Suns vs. Clippers, 4:00 p.m., NBA TV
Celtics vs. Heat, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Rockets vs. Blazers, 9:00 p.m., TNT
Aug. 5
Sixers vs. Wizards, 4:00 p.m., NBA TV
Thunder vs. Lakers, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Nets vs. Celtics, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 6
Pelicans vs. Kings, 1:30 p.m., NBA TV
Heat vs. Bucks, 4 p.m., TNT
Clippers vs. Mavericks, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Lakers vs. Rockets, 9:00 p.m., TNT
Aug. 7
Thunder vs. Grizzlies, 4:00 p.m., NBA TV
Magic vs. Sixers, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Celtics vs. Raptors, 9:00 p.m., TNT
Aug. 8
Clippers vs. Blazers, 1 p.m., TNT
Jazz vs. Nuggets, 3:30 p.m., TNT
Lakers vs. Pavers, 6:00 p.m., TNT
Bucks vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 9
Spurs vs. Pelicans, 3:00 p.m., ABC
Sixers vs. Blazers, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV
Nets vs. Clippers, 9:00 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 10
Mavericks vs. Jazz, 3:00 p.m., NBA TV
Raptors vs. Bucks, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Nuggets vs. Lakers, 9:00 p.m., TNT
Aug. 11
Rockets vs. Spurs, 2:00 p.m., NBA TV
Celtics vs. Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Pelicans vs. Kings, 9:00 p.m., TNT
Aug. 12
Pacers vs. Rockets, 4:00 p.m., NBA TV
Raptors vs. Sixers, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Clippers vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
There are still six more games that need to be all sorted out: TNT will air three games on August 13 at 4, 6:30, and 9 p.m., with ESPN following the same schedule a day later. It is unclear which teams will fill those slots. It is also unclear whether the untelevised games will appear on NBA League Pass.