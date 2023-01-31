The Rising Stars Game went through a revamp last year, as the NBA freshened up the competition to go away from a traditional two-team, full length game, to instead have a mini-tournament featuring four seven-player teams playing to a target score of 40. The result was a more enjoyable Rising Stars experience, as the game no longer dragged on well beyond when the players on the court and fans watching had stopped caring.

This year, the same format is returning in Utah, but this year they have expanded the number of G League participants to seven, headlined by the presumptive No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson (who played in the game a year ago as well). The full roster for this year’s Rising Stars Game was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon, with the expected assortment of young stars headlined by Henderson, top rookies Paolo Banchero and Bennedict Mathurin, and sophomore stars Jalen Green, Scottie Barnes, and Evan Mobley.

ROOKIES

Paolo Banchero

Jabari Smith Jr.

Bennedict Mathurin

Walker Kessler

Jalen Duren

AJ Griffin

Jaden Ivey

Keegan Murray

Jeremy Sochan

Jalen Williams

Andrew Nembhard

SOPHOMORES

Scottie Barnes

Jalen Green

Josh Giddey

Evan Mobley

Bones Hyland

Jose Alvarado

Quentin Grimes

Trey Murphy III

Alperen Sengun

Franz Wagner

G LEAGUE (Team Terry)

Scoot Henderson

Mac McClung

Sidy Cissoko

Mojave King

Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Leonard Miller

I’m most excited for the world to get another chance to see Kenneth Lofton Jr. do Kenneth Lofton Jr. stuff on a big stage — and Scoot, because he’s leveled up from where he was a year ago. The G League group will all play together on one team this year, with Jason Terry coaching that group.

The Rockets will be well-represented with three players on the Rising Stars roster, while the Magic, Thunder, Pacers, and Pistons all have two players making the roster. Those rookies and sophomores will be divided up on the three other teams at a later date, with Pau Gasol, Deron Williams, and Joakim Noah serving as the coaches.