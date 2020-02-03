NBA Rookie Watch: Zion Williamson Has Arrived With Force

It’s only been six games, but Zion Williamson has made quite an impression.

The New Orleans Pelicans forward missed the first few months of the 2019-20 NBA season with an injury and, as such, the No. 1 overall pick didn’t get off to the start that many imagined. However, Williamson has wasted no time making a statement and hastily reminding the basketball world of why he was the unquestioned top selection in the 2019 class.

It has to be noted that Ja Morant has been fantastic to this point, and with his current pace the Memphis Grizzlies guard is the front-runner for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. That doesn’t take away from the early returns by Williamson, though, with the budding star averaging obscene numbers.

Through six games, the Pelicans have been careful with Williamson, allowing him to play only 26.3 minutes per contest. With that said, Williamson is posting numbers that make you forget his limited workload, averaging 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. On a per-minute basis, that production would look outstanding alongside almost anyone, and Williamson also maintaining high-end efficiency, shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.

Given his pedigree and pre-NBA stardom, Williamson doesn’t “need” the Pelicans to be good to generate buzz, but New Orleans has also been quite effective since a woeful, 6-22 start. It certainly helps that New Orleans has a bunch of talented players around him but, with even a quick glance at the floor when he is flying around, it would be easy to see that the future is bright for the Pelicans based heavily on Williamson’s individual presence.

Can he actually win the Rookie of the Year award without playing until January? That remains to be seen and, with Morant cooking, it doesn’t seem likely. It wouldn’t be tough to argue that Williamson doesn’t have the second-most likely case to bring the hardware home, though, and that is relatively ludicrous given his late start.

It isn’t breaking news to suggest that Zion Williamson is must-see TV but, well, he is and so are the Pelicans.

Let’s take a look at this week’s rookie watch.

Honorable Mentions

Sekou Doumbouya – The production hasn’t been out of this world, but Doumbouya has started 15 of the last 17 games for the Pistons. It is good to see him getting opportunities, and the No. 15 pick accumulated 17 points in a win over Denver on Sunday.

Jaxson Hayes – The Pelicans have been playing quite well and Hayes' workload has varied a great deal. That limits how much exposure he gets but, on a per-minute basis, Hayes has been efficient and productive.

Matisse Thybulle – Much was made of the Rising Stars "snub" for Thybulle, and his defensive contributions are genuinely staggering. It has to be noted that he's a deep negative offensively, though, including a 29.7 percent shooting clip in 11 January games.

10) Darius Garland