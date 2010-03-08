NBA Rumor: A Brook Lopez-David Lee Frontcourt In New Jersey

A couple weeks ago when we rolled out of The NBA’s Top 10 Frontcourts, Brook Lopez & Co. and David Lee & Co. were nowhere on the list. But with about $23.3 million in cap space to play with this summer, the appeal of staying in the metro area and playing alongside the East’s next perennial All-Star lock could be too much to pass up.

“If statistics work out, they get the No. 1 pick,” Lee told the NY Post. “They have a great center in Lopez, an All-Star point guard, Devin Harris, great athleticism with wings Chris Douglas-Roberts and Terrence Williams. They could have a big turnaround year next year if they get a good free agent and the No. 1 draft pick. It’s going to be interesting which direction they go.”

Think about it. Lopez, Lee and Yi Jianlian holding down the front line. That trio has to be up there with the best in the League. And if you’re not a Yi fan, the Nets also have T-Will and CDR on the roster, along with names like Rudy Gay and oh yeah, LeBron James, available in free agency.

What do you think? How good would a Lopez-Lee tandem be in New Jersey? Should the Nets pursue this?

