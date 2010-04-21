NBA rumor: Aaron Brooks to be named Most Improved Player

OK, so maybe not every NBA award this season will be predictable. While non-surprising winners Dwight Howard and Scott Brooks have already copped Defensive Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, it looks like the Most Improved Player trophy will go to somebody who wasn’t obvious.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Aaron Brooks will be named M.I.P. in a press conference tomorrow. The newspaper cites a “person with knowledge of the voting.”
As the regular season wrapped up, names like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Andrew Bogut, Channing Frye and Andray Blatche were being mentioned just as much or more than Brooks as Most Improved candidates.
In a season where the Rockets were expected to stink after losing Yao Ming (injury), Ron Artest (free agency) and T-Mac (injury/trade) essentially for the entire campaign, Brooks kept Houston in the playoff race well into the second half. The 25-year-old point guard averaged 19.6 points and 5.3 assists, up from 11.2 ppg and 3.0 apg the year before. Brooks also led the NBA in three-pointers made (209), becoming the sixth player in League history to record at least 200 triples and 400 assists in the same season.
“He has had a tremendous year,” Shane Battier was quoted in the Houston Chronicle. “He has single-handedly at times willed this team to victories. We wouldn’t have had a winning record without him.
“It’s a big step for him,” Battier said. “The numbers speak for themselves. From a responsibility standpoint, with all the injuries we had, he was really, really steady. He carried this team and that warrants the award.”
More on Aaron Brooks:
– Aaron Brooks: The NBA’s Next Top Point Guard
– Who’s Better: Aaron Brooks or Rodney Stuckey?
– NBA’s 10 Fastest Players
– 10 NBA Players with the Most Range
-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE
No complaints about Brooks. #’s don’t lie and he had a big year without Ming/McGrady around. Despite Ariza’s jacking and having to incorporate more of Scola in the lineup along with Landry’s improvement, Brooks did a fantastic job.
cosign #1.
this wasn’t exactly a obvious pick but it was pretty much known since the mid-season award predictions wer goin down
Much deserved.. Good choice..
hmmm….
here’s what Im thinking. if a player is good enough to be a 1st time allstar (coaches selection), then how come he’s not good enough to be most improved?!!?
and if you select a player as most improved, how can you justify giving him that award in a year when there was another first time allstar in his conference?
is a player who is a 1st time allstar MORE reflective or improvement than another random player having a good season or surprise breakout season?
BTW….
i would have voted for russell westbrook
Westbrook stats:
16ppg, 5rebs, 8asts, 41%FG, 78%FT, 3.3TO
Brooks stats:
19.6ppg, 2.6rebs, 5.3asts, 43%FG, 82%FT, 2.8TO
nothing against aaron brooks, but i feel russell westbrook had a better all around season
the only way this wasn’t obvious to anyone if you they were living under a rock… and than again how could u have watched any of houston rockets games… its not like they were on the national tv like all these other teams…
I can’t front on this choice, Brooks turned a lot of heads.
In other news, have y’all checked Caron The Straw Guru haha…
[www.nba.com]
Well deserved. Man, this made me realize that the last big man to win MIP was Zach Randolph… What’s up with that?
@ Heckler. Westbrook’s improvement from last year wasn’t nearly as good as Brooks. #’s in boards and dimes reflect Westbrook having larger #’s, but FG and FT%’s, points, less turnovers despite not having a Durant to defer to, along with hitting over 200 3’s at nearly 3 a game was overlooked on your comparison.
@Grissy
Damn….Caron knows his straws!
@ 1st time All-star this and that
A player who gets their 1st all star appearance after being snubbed so many years doesn’t necessarily make that player the Most Improved Player.
Lets say you are some point guard playing in a small where the majority of your would be voters don’t have computers and you just so happen to NEVER play a home game on Sunday. You’ve been putting up around 20 and 10 for the last couple of years but more flashy players and some veterans get lifetime achievement nods which keep you out of the All-Star game. That just makes you a perennial snub.
The season in which you do get a nod might be attributed to lifetime achievements backing out or not playing up to par, other players at your position get hurt, and your team is hot at the time. For a guy who was deserving yet robbed to finally get recognized, does not make them the Most Improved Player.
Case in point, what exactly did David Lee do better this year than last year? How much did his numbers change. Did Deron Williams truly all of a sudden be great this year or did he just continue to do what he’s done for a few years running?
good choice, but I hope Corey Brewer got some recognition hes improved his offense incredibly
I would have given it to Russell Westbrook hands down. Aaron Brooks has been a force in last years playoffs so there’s no surprise there. But it’s this year that counts and Westbrook should have won. Honorable mention would probably Channing Frye.
Well deserved. Eat your fucking heart out, Mike Conley…
Great choice. Congrats Aaron Brooks.
As far as people saying Westbrook should have won it, have you even looked at the stats?? It’s not even close.
Westbrook: +0.8ppg, +2.7asst, +0rbs, +0stls, +1.8min/gm…
Brooks: +8.4ppg +2.3asst, +0.6rbs, +0.2stls, +10.6min/gm.
Additionally, Brooks’ shooting percentages (fg, 3pt) have significantly improved and he hit 96 more three-pointeres than last year. He also got to the line 126 more times… I could go on. My point is almost every single statistical category improved over last year.
Wasn’t he playing as good at the end of last season, and the playoffs?
They also had Ming during half that playoff run. The team then did a roster overhaul since then and Brooks was even more improved vs. his playoff run. Read post #1, it sums it up why Brooks won.