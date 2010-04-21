NBA rumor: Aaron Brooks to be named Most Improved Player

OK, so maybe not every NBA award this season will be predictable. While non-surprising winners Dwight Howard and Scott Brooks have already copped Defensive Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, it looks like the Most Improved Player trophy will go to somebody who wasn’t obvious.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Aaron Brooks will be named M.I.P. in a press conference tomorrow. The newspaper cites a “person with knowledge of the voting.”

As the regular season wrapped up, names like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Andrew Bogut, Channing Frye and Andray Blatche were being mentioned just as much or more than Brooks as Most Improved candidates.

In a season where the Rockets were expected to stink after losing Yao Ming (injury), Ron Artest (free agency) and T-Mac (injury/trade) essentially for the entire campaign, Brooks kept Houston in the playoff race well into the second half. The 25-year-old point guard averaged 19.6 points and 5.3 assists, up from 11.2 ppg and 3.0 apg the year before. Brooks also led the NBA in three-pointers made (209), becoming the sixth player in League history to record at least 200 triples and 400 assists in the same season.

“He has had a tremendous year,” Shane Battier was quoted in the Houston Chronicle. “He has single-handedly at times willed this team to victories. We wouldn’t have had a winning record without him.

“It’s a big step for him,” Battier said. “The numbers speak for themselves. From a responsibility standpoint, with all the injuries we had, he was really, really steady. He carried this team and that warrants the award.”

