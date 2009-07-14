NBA Rumor: Allen Iverson in “very serious” talks with Clippers

#Los Angeles Clippers #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Blake Griffin
07.13.09 9 years ago 29 Comments

Word broke tonight out of Las Vegas that Allen Iverson is reportedly in free agent talks with the Los Angeles Clippers that have been characterized as “very serious.”

It’s funny that back in the day, in order to get A.I. to fall in line, the Sixers threatened him with the worse punishment they could possibly think of – they were going to ship him to the Clippers. At the time, Allen was hurt, scared, and insulted … but now it could be where he suits up next season.

Of the three teams Iverson has been linked to this offseason – Memphis, Miami, Charlotte, and now Los Angeles – basketball-wise, you would have to consider the Clippers the worst option, right? In Miami, he’d be playing in the East with Dwyane Wade and with Memphis, he’d be running with a young, exciting squad. Beyond Blake Griffin (who had 27 and 12 in his summer league debut tonight), the Clippers are still just a mess.

Source: latimes.com

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Blake Griffin
TAGSALLEN IVERSONBLAKE GRIFFINDimeMagDWYANE WADELatest NewsLos Angeles ClippersMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIAMI HEATNBA Free AgencyNBA rumorsPat's Sixers BlogReal Stories

