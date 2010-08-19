NBA Rumor: Another Small Reason To Fear The Deer

Without a doubt, Earl Boykins is one of my all-time favorite players in the NBA. Not just because he’s only 5-5, but because he gets buckets. And while the initial reports of him landing in Atlanta turned out not to be true, according to Charles F. Gardner of the Journal Sentinel, the Bucks are near an agreement on a one-year deal with the veteran point guard.
While Boykins is 34 years old, he was still productive for the Wizards last season to the tune of 6.6 points and 2.6 assists in 16.7 minutes per game. Returning to the Bucks for a second time should be great for the young team, as he can tutor Brandon Jennings a bit. The only other PG on the roster is Keyon Dooling.
My man Earl. I could never understand why he is never offered a multi-year contract. The obvious counterargument is his size, but he has proven time and time again that he is not a liability. I have never seen him dominated in the post, or simply pushed around for that matter. Its even been reported that he can bench press 300 pounds, his short arms must play a factor, but nonetheless 300 pounds is 300 pounds. Anyways, I wish you the best Earl, and i hope you go crazy this year and average like 20. I know, i know, wishful thinking, but it won’t deter me from hoping.
Love it. One of Clevelands’ finest homie.
I think I can speak(type) for all of us when saying WE ARE FANS of Earl Boykins!
Whats not to like?
shorty rock is 34yrs old now, so a multi contract is probably out of the question due to age alone.
Has he appeared in any (meaningful) playoff games?
LOVE EARL….my dad took me to see him when I was in the 7th grade, and his size gave me unrealistic hopes at college and professional glory (my dad’s only 5’6″)….I hope he plays balls out as always and hits a couple more gamewinners….
Oh, and if Lebron leaving us was such a slap in the face, isn’t not signing Earl longterm, and never reaching out to Oakley, Posey, and Kobe-stopper Patterson just as bad?…
Boykins? This is more like “Fear the Fawn”…
This is a good pickup. Unlike most short dudes, Earl doesn’t jack shots all game, he takes care of the ball, and gives you quality effort defensively.