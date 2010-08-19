NBA Rumor: Another Small Reason To Fear The Deer

Without a doubt, Earl Boykins is one of my all-time favorite players in the NBA. Not just because he’s only 5-5, but because he gets buckets. And while the initial reports of him landing in Atlanta turned out not to be true, according to Charles F. Gardner of the Journal Sentinel, the Bucks are near an agreement on a one-year deal with the veteran point guard.

While Boykins is 34 years old, he was still productive for the Wizards last season to the tune of 6.6 points and 2.6 assists in 16.7 minutes per game. Returning to the Bucks for a second time should be great for the young team, as he can tutor Brandon Jennings a bit. The only other PG on the roster is Keyon Dooling.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.