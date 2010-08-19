NBA Rumor: Another Small Reason To Fear The Deer

08.19.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

Without a doubt, Earl Boykins is one of my all-time favorite players in the NBA. Not just because he’s only 5-5, but because he gets buckets. And while the initial reports of him landing in Atlanta turned out not to be true, according to Charles F. Gardner of the Journal Sentinel, the Bucks are near an agreement on a one-year deal with the veteran point guard.

While Boykins is 34 years old, he was still productive for the Wizards last season to the tune of 6.6 points and 2.6 assists in 16.7 minutes per game. Returning to the Bucks for a second time should be great for the young team, as he can tutor Brandon Jennings a bit. The only other PG on the roster is Keyon Dooling.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagearl boykinsMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP