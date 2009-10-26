NBA Rumor: Antonio Daniels Could Sign With The Cavs

If LeBron and Shaq are serious about their quest for a ring, it appears they’re going to need some backcourt help with Delonte West‘s status still uncertain. After agreeing to a buyout and going on waivers this past Friday, veteran Antonio Daniels could be their guy.

Daniels has been in contact with the Cavs and, according to sources, the Columbus native and Bowling Green product is attracted to the team because it is near home and it’s a championship contender. At 34, Daniels would love another ring. He won one as a teammate of Cavs General Manager Danny Ferry with the Spurs in 1999 and also played when Cavs head coach Mike Brown was a Spurs’ assistant. So there is a familiarity there.

There is no doubt that Daniels and his monstrous $6.6 million contract will clear waivers on Tuesday, so it comes down to the best situation to both play and win. After being traded to Minnesota in September, Daniels didn’t take part in the preseason as the T-Wolves allow him to try and find a trade. While there apparently was no interest there, now that he’s a free agent, I’m sure some teams will be thinking about the the 14-year pro for the $1.3 million veteran’s minimum.

What do you think? Would Daniels be a good fit for the Cavs? Would you want your team to sign him?

Source: The Plain Dealer

