NBA Rumor: Antonio Daniels Could Sign With The Cavs

If LeBron and Shaq are serious about their quest for a ring, it appears they’re going to need some backcourt help with Delonte West‘s status still uncertain. After agreeing to a buyout and going on waivers this past Friday, veteran Antonio Daniels could be their guy.
Daniels has been in contact with the Cavs and, according to sources, the Columbus native and Bowling Green product is attracted to the team because it is near home and it’s a championship contender. At 34, Daniels would love another ring. He won one as a teammate of Cavs General Manager Danny Ferry with the Spurs in 1999 and also played when Cavs head coach Mike Brown was a Spurs’ assistant. So there is a familiarity there.
There is no doubt that Daniels and his monstrous $6.6 million contract will clear waivers on Tuesday, so it comes down to the best situation to both play and win. After being traded to Minnesota in September, Daniels didn’t take part in the preseason as the T-Wolves allow him to try and find a trade. While there apparently was no interest there, now that he’s a free agent, I’m sure some teams will be thinking about the the 14-year pro for the $1.3 million veteran’s minimum.
What do you think? Would Daniels be a good fit for the Cavs? Would you want your team to sign him?
Source: The Plain Dealer
Perhaps, but far too many variables right now. Are there better options coming off trimmed rosters with the other clubs?
With the acquisition of Shaq, it’s clear the Cavs are betting on winning a championship now. So, AD could fit.
I dont think it will make THAT much of a difference….
NBA Trade Rumor: Walter Sharpe to Atlanta….exactly.
Antonio Daniels is terrible. He is the worst backup point guard the hornets had since Junior Harrington and/or, way past his prime, Moochie Norris. Antonio Daniels shot looks like desmond mason’s, and is about as effective. He couldn’t hardly create a brain wave, much less opportunity’s for his teammates to score. The only time he ever scored a basket was if Chris Paul was in the game to take all of the pressure off of him, or in practice when being guarded by Morris Peterson. When we traded AD I threw a party to celebrate his departure.
If the Cavs don’t want to win the championship this is most certainly the route to take. Down with the Cleveland David Sterns
AD has a good assist turnover ratio but he doesn’t dish out enough assists to really respect the stat.When he was with the Wizards last year I though he might be able to do something and be like a 10ppg and 6apg kinda guy but he did nothing even with all the burn he received.I respect that he can see the floor well but he just doesn’t get it done…Good Luck where you go AD you helped us back in DC but not enough
Forget about Daniels; Ferry is going to regret not trading Big Z for Captain Jack.
Speaking as a Warriors fan, Jackson is what the Cavs need to put them over the top.
This is just like last year when Ferry dithered and refused to go after Shaq to avoid hurting the Cavs’ “chemistry”.
Orlando is too good for the current Cavs roster.
@4
Exactly my thought. Hilarious. So what? Might be worse than Kwame Brown,Gallinari, & Darko. Just kidding but he’s been a bust since college. Too high a pick. A waste of talent. Guys like this should not be in the league. Useless. Height doesn’t mean nothing most of the time. You have to be skilled. I hate his one hand patent dunk. He cant dribble,can’t shoot, can’t pass. Yikes. David Stern Cavs. Now he says. “He’d like if Lebron stays Cleveland” Thanks from a Knick fan. Man this guy kills me. He’s commisioner again Why?????
Antonio Daniels over Andre Barrett. The NBA “Business as Usual. Politricks run everything. Family run business. You have to be related or liked to succeed in the N.B.A. The game can’t be all about money. Where’s the love people. It gets closer to WWF yearly.
Speaking of the WWF, now that Delonte has been accused of pulling a JKidd on his wife, maybe Daniels will become more attractive to the Cavs; broke jumper and all…
AI gonna bust his arse again. I remember that play, AI had him slipping, sliding, and begging for more!
More like Delonte’s wife is pulling a Juanita Jordan on West, small-time version.
hate on AD all you one but hes averages like 10 mill contracts his whole carrer averaging about 6 points…bet you wouldnt mind that kinda job security
would the hornets get anything?