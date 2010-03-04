NBA Rumor: Boston Celtics to Sign Michael Finley

#San Antonio Spurs #Boston Celtics
03.04.10 8 years ago 26 Comments

This just came across on Marc Spears’ (Yahoo! Sports) twitter feed:

Michael Finley has decided to come to Boston and will sign in next couple days, source tells Y! Sports.

Imagine if it was 2004 or 2005 instead of 2010 and the Celtics were adding Finley? Boston is definitely getting a version that is light years away from the beast that used to be Michael Finley, but he can still really help Boston.

They lost their second-best shooter in the deal to get Nate Robinson, so by adding Finley, at the very least they will have another guy who (in theory) can spot up and knock down jumpers. Every team can always use another shooter.

Finley is rocking career lows in FG% and 3-PT %, so maybe a change of scenery will do him some good.

Is this a good signing for Boston?

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagLatest NewsMichael Finleysan antonio spurs

