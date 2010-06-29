NBA Rumor: Brian Shaw will be Cleveland’s next coach

If you’re trying to convince LeBron to re-sign in Cleveland when he just came off a disappointing postseason and the marketing millions of New York, L.A. and Chicago are calling his name, is it the best move to hire a head coach with zero head coaching experience?
Don’t get me wrong, I think Brian Shaw — who has reportedly reached an agreement with the Cavaliers to be their next head coach — will be a good coach in the League. Ever since he retired in ’03 he’s been working for the Lakers, first as a scout and then on the bench as an assistant next to Phil Jackson and Tex Winter. He’s won championships as a player and coach, and worked with everybody from Kobe and Shaq to player-development projects like Andrew Bynum.
But is he the right guy that’s going to convince LeBron that staying with the Cavs is the quickest way to a championship? Coaches like Phil Jackson and Pat Riley served their time as assistants before taking over and quickly becoming successful, but there’s also a laundry list of names of assistants who couldn’t get it done as the boss.
Shaw is expected to bring the Triangle offense to Cleveland, which would be great for guys like Mo Williams and Antawn Jamison (and Shaq, should he re-sign). And LeBron is a smart enough ballplayer to make the system work for him, even though he’s used to dominating the ball in a mostly iso and pick-and-roll scheme.
I think this was a good move for the Cavs, whether they re-sign LeBron or not. But what matters most in Cleveland is whether LeBron thinks it was a good move.
byron scott! if phil retires, he’s probably a favorite to replace him. shaw would’ve been at least in the mix for the job.
Cleveland might set the record for most losses in a season next year if LeBron leaves. If LeBron leaves, they WILL set the record for biggest difference of wins between years, they’ll go from 60 win team to 20 win team instantly, at minimum they will lose 30-50 more games than they did last year. History books by any means necessary…
If Brian Shaw takes this job I will take it as an indication that Phil intends to return for another season.
