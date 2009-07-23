NBA Rumor: Carlos Arroyo To The Sixers

Although the Sixers just signed their first round draft pick Jrue Holiday, they are still in desperate need of a PG. While there is a slight chance that Andre Miller returns for a much reduced price, it’s more likely that they’ll try and pick someone else up. And right now that someone could be Carlos Arroyo.

According to Hoopsworld, Arroyo was in Las Vegas last week to support his former Maccabi Tel Aviv teammate Omri Casspi and to talk with NBA teams about a possible return to the League. With the only other PG option on the roster being Louis Williams, who has never really played the position, the Sixers better do something.

When I first heard about this, I consulted our in-house Sixers expert Patrick Cassidy of Pat’s Sixers Blog. He didn’t sound to pleased when I told him about this recent development.

“There’s a reason he was playing in Europe four years before it was cool,” said Cassidy. “There’s a bunch of dudes in the NBA Summer League I’d rather sign.”

When I asked who he had in mind, one name was mentioned immediately: Kyle McAlarney. After manning the ship for four years at Notre Dame, the six-footer from Staten Island would be a great addition to the Sixers roster – which currently has only 10 players on it and still just one guy who can shoot the basketball.

Source: Hoopsworld