NBA Rumor: Carmelo Anthony Walking Away From $65 Million

In this day and age, it’s somewhat unfathomable to see star athletes to leave big money on the table. And in Carmelo Anthony‘s situation, especially with an impending lockout on the horizon. But while everyone gets up in arms about players switching teams, the beauty of the contract is that the players have the ultimate control. That’s why you can’t get mad at LeBron for turning down more money in Cleveland in favor of Miami; and why you can’t get mad when ‘Melo leaves the Nuggets next summer.

As we’ve seen over time, players have taken less money to be in a more desirable situation. Whether it’s the team (winning) or the city (girls), an extra couple million one way or another doesn’t always dictate the bottom line. So when I read that Alex Kennedy from HoopsWorld is reporting that sources close to the situation don’t expect Carmelo Anthony to sign an extension with the Nuggets this summer, I wasn’t surprised in the least.

By walking away from the extension, ‘Melo will be an unrestricted free agent next summer and have his own “Decision” to make. While it might not be on an hourlong ESPN special, the repercussions will be similar. He could head to New York and potentially team up with Amar’e Stoudemire and another big-time free agent, or he could go somewhere else. But at the end of the day, turning down the guaranteed money now makes sense for the 26-year-old in the longterm. It leaves him with the most options possible.

And Nuggets fans shouldn’t panic and beg management to trade him at the deadline. If this summer’s shenanigans showed us anything, it was that teams worried about getting nothing in return for their stars hold the power of the purse. Through sign-and-trade, they can get their guys even more money. But what this summer also showed us is that ‘Melo doesn’t necessarily need to leave Denver. While many people thought that Dwyane Wade was on his way back home to Chicago, having the power of unrestricted free agency, he realized that staying in Miami was the best option for him. And look how that turned out.

What do you think? Should ‘Melo sign the extension or become and unrestricted free agent next summer?

