NBA Rumor: Cavs Make Offer To Michigan State’s Tom Izzo

You already know that there’s a shakeup going on in Cleveland, but now it appears that the Cavs could be making a bold move: Offering their head coaching job to Michigan State’s Tom Izzo. According to Bob Finnan of The News-Herald, a league source has stated that the Cavs have in fact already made him an offer to be their next head coach, and that it’s going to take a lot of money to convince him to leave the college ranks.

The credentials speak for themselves. Four-time National Coach of the Year, five Final Four appearances, 13 straight NCAA Tournaments. And to add some fuel to the fire, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert graduated from Michigan State and is known to hold Izzo in high regard. But is he who LeBron wants? Really, that’s all that matters.

As with all the potential coach hirings on teams in pursuit of LeBron (Cleveland, New Jersey, Los Angeles), they’re not going to want to hire a coach until they get a read on whether or not King James would mind him ruling his kingdom. That’s why the Knicks made the move for Mike D’Antoni when they did (after their kinship during USA Basketball) and why names like John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski won’t go away.

Right now, Izzo makes an estimated $3 million a year, and is under contract at MSU through 2016. Could the NBA riches tempt him? That’s yet to be seen. But many do believe that he would be a successful NBA coach. Is Cleveland the right team? Time will only tell.

What do you think? Should the Cavs hire Izzo?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.