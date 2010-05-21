NBA Rumor: Chris Bosh has a 5-team wish list

If you’re in the camp that believes NBA teams can’t win championships without a superstar big man, then you could argue Chris Bosh is actually the most important free agent on the 2010 market, even over LeBron James. Of course LeBron will earn tons of money and exposure for whichever team he picks, but the team that lands Bosh could be the team to add the biggest piece to its championship puzzle.
Just about everybody outside of Toronto assumes Bosh is leaving the Raptors. But according to an ESPN report, he’s put together a list of his preferred teams, and T-Dot is still in the mix:
Chris Bosh’s agent has told the Toronto Raptors that he’s narrowed his list of preferred teams to five, two sources told ESPN.com’s Chad Ford at the NBA draft camp.
The list of five teams — Toronto plus the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and New York Knicks, sources said — were given to Toronto management in case the Raptors want to construct a sign-and-trade deal (assuming he doesn’t re-sign with Toronto).
Bosh likes that option, sources told Ford, because he’d get one more year on his contract and could make more money.
Sources said the Raptors prefer a sign-and-trade if Bosh is intent on leaving as well. They likely would want a big man to replace the 6-10, 230-pound Bosh in the lineup.
One source said Bosh’s decision hinges on where LeBron James signs.
“If LeBron decides to go to either New York or Chicago, I think that’s where you’ll see Chris land,” the source told Ford. “If LeBron stays in Cleveland, I think the process is more wide open.”
Where do you think Bosh will end up?
lebron to chicago as a free agent
sign and trade for chris bosh- taj gibson, luol deng and this years 1st rd pick
DONE. AND. DONE.
rose, kirk, lebron, bosh, noah
RINGS.
Woah, he actually wants to go to NYC? Now everyone can take them seriously as a 2010 destination. It seems like all I hear is Miami and Chicago lately..
The City Were Dreams Are Madeeeeeeeeeeeeee
To the lakers. trade bynum and artest
why isn’t cleveland on his list?
@5 because…
“whats so good about Cleveland?”
– J Noah
He’ll go to Miami. Wade will resign. They’ll sign Gay outright and the rest is history.
Jamison, Mo, JJ, Eyenga and future 1st for Bosh and Calderon.
Who said Chris Bosh is a superstar big man? He couldnt even take that side into a WEAK east’s playoff spot. If he’s a superstar big man then what is Dwight Howard or Pau Gasol?
He’s a good player but superstar? Far from it.
other than the lakers (because with bosh, they would be an all star team.) i say he should go to south beach. d-wade and bosh would make great combos and the last time miami had 2 all stars …..they won the finals in 06′.
LMAO@ Rizwan thinking that Gasol is even close to Chris Bosh!!! lol. The same Gasol that got traded for his brother and a cup of rice? Gasol is all of a sudden great because he’s in LA? you sir…are a jackass
seriously chicagorilla?
gasol was an polished big man and LEADER for a good (young) grizzlies team 2 years before bosh was even in the L. he got traded for garbage because Memphis management is dumb, not because he is bad.
gasol is bounds better than bosh becuase he is tougher. bosh is good in the east, which is kind of weak in the big man dept, but is not a superstar. superstars carry teams.
yeah derrick rose, lebron, bosh, and noah that sounds pretty nuts
@ Chicagorilla
r u even watchin the playoffs?
If Bosh could play defense as well as Gasol, id put him in the same category as Gasol. Sadly, he isnt on the same level so in terms of a complete game, i have to give it to Gasol. Even so, i wouldnt go as far as to say Gasol is BOUNDS better than Bosh. It’s by a hair.
The East weak in the big man dept.? East: Bosh, Howard, Lopez, Bogut, Horford, Varejao (defensively, made i think 2nd All-Defensive), Perkins (better than majority of the big men in the league also inserted for defense), and Noah (proved himself in the playoffs) to name a few. Who do the West have?
P. Gasol, Duncan, Oden when healthy, Kaman, Jefferson, and Okafor maybe? Maybe a two more more borderlines like Nene. Stoud has a PF game so he was left off. You could make an argument for the younger Gasol as well.
I personally think the East have greater depth, but if anything, they are parallel when it comes to big men conference quality.
All in all, i think Gasol is a more complete player but i think it will only take 1-2 more years for Bosh to be on par or surpass him.
*still angry that LA had a chance at Bosh for Bynum but didn’t budge…I really hope those rumors weren’t true.
I think Gasol might be more consistent than Bosh, but when CB’s healthy, motivated and aggressive, he destroys him. He’s way stronger and more athletic, jumps higher and is quicker. Plus Gasol’s shooting skills aren’t really better than his…
Anyways as a Raps, I’m very surprised he included TO in this list….
@chicagorilla
Jackass?! Me?! Pau Gasol is not great because he is in LA. I’m a Suns fan, why would I praise a player because he plays for one of our rivals. I watch basketball so can appreciate a very good player.
Chris Bosh couldnt dream to be able to do the things Pau Gasol can. Pau is a better passer, has a better post game, is a better leader (he led Memphis to 3 successive winning records) and despite all that, can ACCEPT that he is a 2nd option on a contender.
Chris Bosh couldnt take a reasonably talented Toronto team to the WEAK East playoffs, which just highlights to me, he’s not a max player and never will be. His ego needs to be fed, thats why he was doing all that bullshit Twitter stuff. I dont why he thinks he’s a No.1 player when hes had 7 seasons to prove it and has failed.
As one of the posts says just because Gasol was traded by an idiot GM for nothing doesnt diminish his ability.
Dude, dont post here! You’re clearly on the wrong site.
Me?! Jackass?! GTFO!
Aren’t the Lakers automatically on anyone’s list? I mean, they turned Mark Madsen and Devean George into champions. Nothing could be done for Kwame Brown however.
To all those that said he couldn’t take them to a playoffs…he’s done it before…and was on pace to do it this season, except he got injured, the team collapsed…he came back, kept them in contention, caught a People’s Elbow to his face, and they then choked against the Bulls without him…not his fault @ all, that was due to the softness of the Raptors as an organization, with nothing against him. He did what he had to do, hit the gym, put on 20 lbs of muscle, and dropped career highs in FG%, points and boards.
lol you guys crack me up! And yes Rizwan, Bosh is a superstar, believe it or not, he just doesn’t get the right exposure cause he’s out here in Tdot. Can’t blame him for the team not making the playoffs though, he’s not a LeBron or Wade, definitely not. He’s the perfect #2 man for any other superstar, think Pippen to Jordan, or Kareem to Magic…
bynum, powell and sasha for cb4!!!
@Rizwan
Again, you’re an idiot.
@Rizwan
Miami can acquire two max players. Lebron will sign in Miami and Wade will re-sign. Bosh will accept the MLE.
G – Chalmers
SG – Wade
SF – Lebron
PF – Beasley
C – Bosh
That would be SICK!!!!
LMAO @ Bosh accepting the mid-level.
HAHAHAHAHA!!!
He has to take care of his family first. Leaving 50+ mill on the table, his family will disown him.
@Rizwan:
* Have you even compare the rosters of Bosh’s rapters to Gasol’s and Dwight’s?? lol – sound like you don’t know what you’re talking about.
Pau is L.A.’s 2nd option at best behind Kobe (Lakers have very good role players in Odom, Artest and so on) while Dwight has Vince, Jameer & etc (both Lakers and Magic are just better from starters to bench) Who does Bosh have to for helps?? Bargnani (is just an average player but because he was drafted at no.1 – I guess I can call him a “Bust” in a way) not to mention Turkolu, and Calderon. The entire Raptors roster stinks like hell but only because of Bosh – they were only 1 game short from making 2010 play-off,lol.
As an unbias fan,
@ JD. the Raptors were one game short in the EAST. Lakers without Gasol wouldn’t be #1 in the west.
@ chicagorilla Gasol, when he was the main guy in Memphis, averaged 21 and 10. even as number two to kobe he averaged 19 and 8. Bosh last year averaged 24 and 11, and he had better players than Gasol in Memphis. again. in the EAST. not a major difference. Don’t know why you guys acting like their is such a big difference. Their games are pretty much the same scoring wise. and Gasol has the edge in passing. the fact that he got traded for crappy players has nothing to do with his game. and don’t revert to insults because it proves you have no defense for being wrong.
defensively, off the ball, Bosh, on the ball/one on one Gasols better.
even at that Gasols barely better than Bosh. I would’ve said Bosh is better until I just wrote this post and recognized what I just recognized.
Why does bosh want to leave toronto anyways? im pretty sure its just for the money, but we dont need him here anyways. We got Bargnani, calderon, jack, Derozen, Weems and Turkoglu. I hope we get a good pick from the draft, i really want toronto to win the finals next year
You can want Toronto to win the finals next year, but your team of scrubs and overpaid has been/never-weres shouldn’t even think about the playoffs. Toronto is in horrible shape. And not only for next year, but for years to come.
Bosh should get as far away as possible.
ok ok ok CLEARLY none of you ppl watch ball…No big men in the west are you retarded?? who names big men in the west and doesnt include BOOOOZER or AMARE. and for the record with GASOL on the lakers they are a championship team, with BOSH they are a DYNASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSTYYYYYY get it right fuckkk boyzz
@ JD
Can you read?! Where did I compare the roster of Toronto to LA or Orlando?
Jeez what is with you people?! I dont know what I am talking about, GTFO!!
Clearly, I compared the GAMES of the three against each other and came to my conclusion. Not once did I compare the current teams their own. I compared Memphis’ roster when Pau was there in 2004-06 to Toronto currently. The only real difference between them was Memphis had Shane Battier, someone who has heard of the word defense.
And the year Jose Calderon was considered one of the best PG in the league and Hedo had a good season with the Magic. Sure he fell off a cliff but if Chris Bosh was a superstar like Dwayne Wade, he would have easily held off the Chicago challenge for 8th.
Same advice I gave to Chicagorilla, you clearly dont watch basketball, cant read and understand clear arguments, so I would say brush up on your knowledge before you come back
how can you hold off someone when you arent playing,,,numbskull what part of INJURED do you not get???
@ Chicagorilla
i wasnt gonna comment but damn you these peeps need to stop on the dumb comparisons…stop playing 2k10 with chris bosh and compare your videogame stats to gasol
bosh to miami in a sign and trade for beasley and miami’s 1st rounder this year. this would happen right after miami signs lebron and felton….. felton, wade, lebron, bosh and whoever else. they would win 73 games, sweep the playoffs, and get that ring that lebron wants so badly
Bosh will stay in toronto.
New York doesn’t want Bosh on a max contract.
Colangelo wont take injury prone Bynum for Bosh.
Chicago seems like the second most possible destination for him. Deng+ for Bosh.
Miami doesn’t have assets to get Bosh.
Remember Colangelo isn’t an idiot and won’t take just any deal.
I think he will absolutely leave Toronto and will try to combine with either James or Wade
no other superstar or roster will entice him other than those two.
My prediction? Bosh will end up with either James or Wade somewhere. and no, he dont want to be alone, he knows it wont work just like in Raps
#36 — Miami may not have the assets for Bosh, but remember he doesn’t have to do a sign-and-trade. Miami has enough money to just sign him to a max deal straight-up and eliminate the middle man (Toronto).
Gasol > Bosh.
That being said, Bosh and Gay to Miami along w DWade would be a winning combination down in Wade County. Bosh to LA for Bynum/Powell/Vujacic would leave the Lakers w a starting lineup of:
PG: Fisher/Brown
SG: Bryant
SF: Artest
PF: Bosh
C: Gasol
6th: Odom
… You wanna take about a team winning 70 games and sweeping through the playoffs lol ^ that’s it.
I can’t stand the lakers but Gasol is legit! Not a number one option but honestly the best number 2 on any team.
BTW I don’t consider Rondo a #2. He’s the best damn player on that whole team right now!!
@ p dizzle.
right on all counts…
esp bout rondo