NBA Rumor: Chris Bosh has a 5-team wish list

If you’re in the camp that believes NBA teams can’t win championships without a superstar big man, then you could argue Chris Bosh is actually the most important free agent on the 2010 market, even over LeBron James. Of course LeBron will earn tons of money and exposure for whichever team he picks, but the team that lands Bosh could be the team to add the biggest piece to its championship puzzle.

Just about everybody outside of Toronto assumes Bosh is leaving the Raptors. But according to an ESPN report, he’s put together a list of his preferred teams, and T-Dot is still in the mix:

Chris Bosh’s agent has told the Toronto Raptors that he’s narrowed his list of preferred teams to five, two sources told ESPN.com’s Chad Ford at the NBA draft camp. The list of five teams — Toronto plus the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and New York Knicks, sources said — were given to Toronto management in case the Raptors want to construct a sign-and-trade deal (assuming he doesn’t re-sign with Toronto). Bosh likes that option, sources told Ford, because he’d get one more year on his contract and could make more money. Sources said the Raptors prefer a sign-and-trade if Bosh is intent on leaving as well. They likely would want a big man to replace the 6-10, 230-pound Bosh in the lineup. One source said Bosh’s decision hinges on where LeBron James signs. “If LeBron decides to go to either New York or Chicago, I think that’s where you’ll see Chris land,” the source told Ford. “If LeBron stays in Cleveland, I think the process is more wide open.”

Where do you think Bosh will end up?