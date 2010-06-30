NBA Rumor: Chris Bosh headed to Miami for Michael Beasley

Honest, we’re really trying to stay out of the “unconfirmed reports” and “anonymous sources” business, but this one was too good to ignore:
Rumor out of Miami is that the Heat will acquire Chris Bosh in a sign-and-trade from Toronto, in exchange for Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers and Joel Anthony. According to reporter Dan LeBatard, the teams have basically already agreed on the deal, though it can’t be completed until Bosh can officially sign a new contract on July 8.
If this deal actually happens, it’s Step 1 in Miami’s dream scenario of putting Bosh, D-Wade and LeBron together. They’ll still have a lot of roster spots to fill, but you know ring-hungry vets will be jamming Pat Riley‘s voicemail trying to see how they can be down. For the Raptors, they at least get something back for Bosh, and if Beasley turns out to be a star — still a possibility — this could work out for them kind of like how Marc Gasol‘s emergence made the infamous Lakers/Grizzlies Pau Gasol trade look better in hindsight.
A couple things seem a bit off about this rumor, though. For one, Anthony isn’t even signed to the Heat; he’s a restricted free agent. Second, why would the Raps agree to a Bosh sign-and-trade so quickly when they’ll have several teams making offers as free agency plays itself out?
What do you think? Would you do this deal if you were the Raptors?
with so many teams with cap space, they can sign chris bosh outright. no need to do a sign and trade and give the Rapts additional pieces. the reason teams get under the cap, is partly so they do NOT have to do a sign and trade.
if this is actually true, and lebron has ZERO interest in miami, does this mean chicago is gonna try to sell lebron on teamming with derrick rose and amare stoudamire?..or wrose yet, reuniting with boozer?!!?
hahahaha. lol
I think they met in Miami and decided to all play together in Miami but they each have to play their rolls till the mission is complete.
Hince Bosh saying he doesn’t seeing it really happening they all will be together. Yet a rumored sign and trade is in the works.
Wade just has to be cool.
LeBron still has to act like he is interested in all teams till he bust all bubbles and heads to the Mia.
Conspiracy theory of course.
As a Miami fan, I’d much rather see a Wade/Bosh and complimentary pieces type of lineup, rather than a Wade/Bosh/Lebron lineup with a bunch of minimum salaries. But that’s just me.
I don’t know if Beas going to Canada is a good idea. With weed being readily available and not illegal, could be a pretty serious situation. Might turn into the next Keon Clark or something. Or he could be the hood generation of Cheech and Chong…
This might be legit, Toronto get a 10 million trade exception too, so this is probably the best deal they will get. But how can MIA agree to trade Joel Anthony? He is a free agent, so that throw me off a little. I know, he can sign with MIA, but he could want to test the market to see what he can get, unless Toronto agrees to pay him something significant.
But this means LBJ will be the lowest paid of the trio if he signs with MIA. His ego will not allow that. Cleveland will not S/T, so he is shit out of luck.
I think MIA should target Joe Johnson, he can play point, MIA has no point guard now. Looks like MIA will be a very top heavy team. With 3 stars and minimum deal guys. That is not a great way to chase a chip. Those 3 guys are not good defenders either, they get #’s on defense, but no real lockdown defenders.
People, stop saying LBJ is a good defender, he gets the Kobe treatment, just because he gets steals and blocks doesnt make him an elite defender. At least Kobe was able to lock people down when he put his mind to it. I dont think LBJ can do that. Wade is not a defender, neither is Bosh. Joe Johnson can play defense, but he forgot how to while in ATL.
Let’s just say it’s Bosh and Wade – isn’t that a JV version of Kobe/Pau ? We’re bigger, more savvy and more experienced . . . throw in Lebron and we got Ron to “slow” him down . . . oh, then who’s going to match up with Lamar and Drew? This potential dream team could turn into a ego-fed nightmare!
@ control–
nucca, I been to caribana nuff times and NOBODY told me the high grade was LEGAL!
WTF…
this is the best news i’ve heard all year!
Caribana 2010 here i come!!!!!
If it came from anyone besides LeBaturd, I’d believe this a little bit. But, this sounds like even more pining from a homer sports writer.
I don’t think there’s too many people outside of Chris Wallace’s family saying the inclusion of Marc Gasol offsets the Pau trade.
Bosh probably (unofficially) told the Raps he’s signing with Miami, so get what you can for me.
The Raps don’t have any say as far as fielding offers for Bosh. It’s his decision to sign wherever he wants, the Raps only decision is to let him walk for nothing or try to get whatever they can from the team he signs with, Miami in this case.
Beasley is a risk, but the Raps have nothing to lose rolling the dice on him. Getting Beasley and Chalmers allows them to freely shop Turkoglu and Calderon, who are essentially dead weight on a rebuilding team. Joel Anthony would be a decent pickup and fit in nicely as a backup 5, plus he’d become extremely popular being Canadian. Not sure how it works with him being a RFA though.
If I’m Brian Colangelo, I do this deal in a heartbeat, but I’d also try to squeeze a future first round pick or two out of the Heat as well.
as a bulls fan id rather see him come to chicago with lebron.. but this beats him going to the lakers in a sign and trade.
I think this is a good trade for both teams. Bosh is out of Toronto anyway you look at it. This will give them a chance to get some peices back in return. And to be totally honest, you might think I’m nuts for saying this but Beasley when its all said and done will be a better player than Bosh. This kid has never had a fair shake since enter the league 2yrs ago. Yes he did get in trouble his first year but he kept his hands clean in his second but nobody talks about that. And playing with D-Wade was the worst thing for him because D-Wade “was” all about D-Wade at that time. This kid is a monster ready to get let loose..trust me!!!
Rap…Fans this would be a steal for you…Take this and run with it and dont turn back. With the right team and right the situation Beasley will be an all star in no time…Give the kid a chance and I promise you will not be disappointed.
Lebron isn’t going to Miami. Makes sense for Toronto to try to get something for Bosh and Miami gets to dump Beasley, which they’ve been wanting to do for awhile. Sounds legit.
If im toronto i dont want him going to MIA or LA but id rather get Bynum then Beasley. Beasley for Bosh is way too lopsided
Dude said Beasley will be better than Bosh at the end of his career and hasnt even shown as much promise as Bosh at least did in his second year in the league…lol
@Deez Nutz …more lopsided than Bosh walking away and TO getting nothing?
@Sporty-j…Yes, I did say it…Laugh now but you’ll see…dudes like you are straight clowns and know nothing about the game of basketball..stick to watching espn highlights…I actually watch the games!!
great move for MIA stupid move for Toronto ..sure they can get more for Bosh.. David Lee?
Raptors should get tracy mcgrady
Ok Ken lol. im not argueing with you and im not going to sit and say ok i believe. If you want someone to smoke a joint with. Its BOB MARLEY, RICKY WILLIAMS, and MICHEAL BEASLEY. If you want some to at least have some heart and wants to win. The Trade for Bynum would be much better for toronto because this trade is so lopsided that its not even close. At least you guys will get something in return for loosing Bosh and i will see you in about 6yrs after we win a couple of ships here in miami and ask you how is that Beasley better than Bosh career thing is turning out lol. Its shows just how much you know about the game of basketball because you are still watching Micheal Beasley college highlights oe etc. Once i think about it you might be the 1 wanting Beasley to hurry up and go to toronto because maybe you might need someone to smoke from all that stress you guys have suffered with from all these lopsided front office decisions you guys always make like this one. Thanks for helping us out and you guys will soon join the Clippers, Washington, and Knicks of the worlds as consistant .500 under franchises of the world. If you coulded make the playoffs with Bosh, i just cant imagine what you guys will look like now with Beasley as your FRANCHISE PLAYER…lol You guys are surely moving in the right direction and will have the #1 pick next year
@ Blue.
As another Heat fan, I completely agree. Sign Bosh and Wade to max deals then go get some pieces to put around them. Rudy Gay… David Lee… Boozer… Give us a complete team to cheer for.
LL
@ Dime Magazine–
are you certain that Joel Anthony is a restricted free agent? he might have a ‘player option’ instead.
@ loganlight…
yup…plus, i just can’t see myself cheering for LBJ.
@ Heckler…
Joel opted out of his last year, but the Heat just extended him a qualifying offer.
I agree with Ken, Beasely has ridiculous amounts of potential but he’s never been put in a situation where he could just go get it. If you watch NBA Beasley compared to Kansas State Beasley the one thing you should definitely notice is that college Beas just went at it without having to think about what he was doing, the game was effortless and natural for him, in Miami the fear of making mistakes because of Eric Spolestra’s love affair with Udonis Haslem has turned Beasely into a player that spends too much time thinking about what he’s going to do next. A big man has to been given the opportunity to discover their game in the NBA, Beasely was never allowed like Chris Bosh to find out what works for him in the NBA and what doesn’t. People always talk about his love for the midrange jumpshot but honestly how many times does he really get the ball close enough to the basket to go to work. Miami went about these last two years with the wrong gameplan.
What’s the point of sacrificing real player development with your number 2 overall draft pick for a couple more wins and first round exits? Miami could have still been making the playoffs, granted at lower seeds, but Beasley would have been afforded the opportunity to really develop. I’m not saying that Beasley is going to be better than Bosh, but when he was entering the NBA in my opinion I saw him as a better scoring version of Charles Barkely. It’s apparent that Beas doesn’t have that same nastiness that propelled Sir Charles to become a hall of famer but if you think about it there are some similarities in terms of size and the fact that Beasley has the potential to become much stronger and develop a power game to complement his scoring prowess. For an example of how Beasley’s growth as a basketball player has been stunted consider Kevin Durant’s(not saying Beasely is as good)evolution as a basketball player. As a rookie he was allowed to find his way on the court and by year three he’s become a much more efficient scorer still with seemingly limitless potential. If the Blazers(considered Brandon Roy’s team) had drafted Durant, no way Nate McMillan affords him the type of freedom he had as a rookie in Seattle and we wouldn’t be talking about Durant in the same awe that we use when speaking about him now. It should go without saying that a player’s team has a lot to do with their development. It may not be the end all be all but it is a major factor of player growth. It’s unfortunate how the HEAT have constricted Beasley’s game rather than allowing it to flourish and develop.
And yes he messed up with the marijuana incidents but none of us are perfect, he’s human just like the rest of us and as the saying goes “to human is to err.” I won’t make excuses for what he’s done but from the information provided to us through the media, he kept his nose fairly clean this past second, and it’s been mentioned on more than one occasion that he puts the time into working on his game. But no matter how well you can do a move on the practice court, if you’re not allowed to even attempt it when the lights are on it’s pretty much useless. I’m going to end this longwinded discourse with this thought. One more than one occasion it’s been mentioned that Beasely is very critical of himself and is not pleased with his production as compared to other budding stars from his draft class and his friend Kevin Durant. I honestly believe the reason for for Beasely’s harsh self-criticism is that in a somber way he is aware of his ability and potential, and not being able to truly produce on the NBA hardwood to the best of his abilities has done damage to his psyche. For his sake I hope a change of teams will afford him the necessary opportunity to really find himself and allow all that potential to become substance.
@Sporty-j…Frist of all Homie I’m not from Toronto…I’m from D.C. so lets get that straight right now..As for the weed comments..its funny how all you haters just try to hold on to that lame as BS like it really has some weight behind it. O yeah I forgot nobody has ever smoked weed before, I do remember Lebron saying he tried it…the dude hasnt smoke since aug of last of last yr..But that has nothing to do with this convo..Im glade that ur from Mia b/c this is really goin to hurt you more once Beasley becomes an All Star over Bosh. If Bosh does win a ship in mia it wont be because of Bosh..he couldnt get it done in Toronto. Now he acts like his deserve better. Toronto tried to make it work for him…Its funny how all these so called super stars needs one or two more super stars on thier team to win. A real man would do it himself..for real this is the punk way or spoiled brat way “D-WADE” of getting a championship. I’m excited to how this all plays out…and in 6yrs we will see whats good
With a report earlier in the day of how LeBron James and Ray Allen could end up in Cleveland together, it’s now being rumored that LeBron has spoken to Allen about playing for less money in Miami.
LeBron is supposedly referring to him, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh as ‘Dream Team,’ and supposedly has already asked Ray-Ray to join the three of them in Miami. Again, most of this is coming from unnamed sources, but it is starting to feel like Bron, Wade and Bosh all have a plan in place to play together, and if they can get Allen to join the mix, they are going to be very tough to beat.
@Tega…Man I agree with you 100% Homie…couldnt have wrote it better myself…See the thing is a lot of these heat fan just watch basketball and dont really know basketball its a big difference…Im not a heat fan but I watched every single last game of they played and its so obvious Beasley was missed handle it makes me sick to watch. I’m a fan of talent and you have to have a serious problem if you think Beasley doesnt have talent. If some of these heat fans would get Wade butt out of thier face I think they could see it as well.
Oh ok so that explains it. You are rooting for hometown and your not happy with the way Beasley has been treated here in south Florida especially since hes from Washington D.C. like you. To be honest i have nothing agaisnt Beasley and wish the young man all the best in life and hes going to have a remarkable story to tell kids 1 day and most of all i hope he does succeed because i wish every man in life succeeds but hes just not the right fit here and things just have not been working out just like any other job and i think its best for both parties involved. Hell ill be 1 of the biggest Beasley supporters if he makes it with all the things hes been through but hes not happy here and i think he wants a trade also deep down inside because he is not happy with the way his carreer has started compared to Derrick Rose and the great thing about it is that hes only 21 and it will be a fresh start and he can supposedly now show everybody what he really can do even though ive seen enough to know hes just not going to be the player everybody thought he would be. You do know that we were going to take Rose #1 overall until that dam ball landed #2. I can just see Chicago fans now if that would have happened but after this summer it wont even matter because we wont even remember Beasley as we are partying down Biscayne blvd and you are more than welcome to come and party with your boy Sporty-j. Wade is no Pussy either and next year he will be swating Beasleys shot and Anderson Varejowing his a$$ if Beasley is brave enough to jump even though i doubt he is since he has seen first hand what Wade can do.
So Miami gets Chris Bosh
And the Raptors get Micheal Beasley, Mario Chalmers, Joel Anthony, 10 million dollars and from what i hear at yahoo a first rounder, Maybe two.
I think its good for both teams. The Raptors get a great backup point guard, and b-eazy, who WILL be a star, and a defensive player in Joel who’s Canadian and is a good compliment behind Andrea.
Jack, Derozan, Weems, Bealey, Bargnani,Chalmers, Garcia (Trade for Turk), Davis, Anthony. Thats a good rebuild, and if they do end up sucking cock they might get Harrison Barnes, so all in all the Raps will be fine without Cb4
@Sporty-j…LOL..Aight man I finally agree with “some” of your comments…I wish the best for every man in life as well..and I do agree that this will be best for both teams. But you and me have no say really to whats going to happen..all we can do is hope and sit back and enjoy the ride…I wish the best to you and yours but if Beasley is still in Mia, treat the man with some respect..he’s part of your family now..hope for the best for kid im sure he wants to make you proud…that’s what I would do with a young, up an coming talented kid on my home team…peace..O yeah if yall do win the title I just might have to come down and party with yall…I love the MIA..lets just hope the beaches dont get f#%ked up from this oil BS…
Remember that time earlier when “Lakers Nation” posted that Ron Artest could slow Lebron James down?
That was funny.
you right, Dime. There’s no way Toronto would be that stupid. I led the charge a long time ago saying that Chris Bosh is overrated…..but Beasley is even more overrated. And Chalmers? You crazy. I don’t think much of Chris Bosh, but a lot of these GM fools probably do. Get more than those Miami role players.
Aight Ken, thats what im talking about and it sounds like a plan. Warning though that if you come to the M I A and party and chill with me. You would never want to go to D.C. and you would know im the realist dude on here… Blessing to you and your fam and ttyl!