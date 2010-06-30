NBA Rumor: Chris Bosh headed to Miami for Michael Beasley

Honest, we’re really trying to stay out of the “unconfirmed reports” and “anonymous sources” business, but this one was too good to ignore:

Rumor out of Miami is that the Heat will acquire Chris Bosh in a sign-and-trade from Toronto, in exchange for Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers and Joel Anthony. According to reporter Dan LeBatard, the teams have basically already agreed on the deal, though it can’t be completed until Bosh can officially sign a new contract on July 8.

If this deal actually happens, it’s Step 1 in Miami’s dream scenario of putting Bosh, D-Wade and LeBron together. They’ll still have a lot of roster spots to fill, but you know ring-hungry vets will be jamming Pat Riley‘s voicemail trying to see how they can be down. For the Raptors, they at least get something back for Bosh, and if Beasley turns out to be a star — still a possibility — this could work out for them kind of like how Marc Gasol‘s emergence made the infamous Lakers/Grizzlies Pau Gasol trade look better in hindsight.

A couple things seem a bit off about this rumor, though. For one, Anthony isn’t even signed to the Heat; he’s a restricted free agent. Second, why would the Raps agree to a Bosh sign-and-trade so quickly when they’ll have several teams making offers as free agency plays itself out?

What do you think? Would you do this deal if you were the Raptors?