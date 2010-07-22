NBA Rumor: Clippers want A.I.

The L.A. Clippers are looking to acquire A.I. No, not that one — they want the one who has put in work in Philadelphia. Err…

After we recently learned Tracy McGrady worked out for the Clippers’ brass, NBA reporter David Aldridge says that L.A. inquired about the Sixers’ Andre Iguodala:

Los Angeles has a need at small forward, with rookie Al-Farouq Aminu not ready to handle major minutes. A league source said Wednesday that the Clippers have asked about Philadelphia forward Andre Iguodala, though there was no indication that Los Angeles has made or will make an offer for Iguodala.

After signing an $80 million contract in Philly following the team’s playoff run in 2008, Iguodala is on the books for another $56.4 million until 2014, which includes a player option in the final year. That’s a ton of money, even for someone who would fit a need and has a career scoring average of 15.9 points per game.

With Evan Turner coming in to take over the wing-playmaker role for the Sixers, Iguodala might be on the way out. A new start could be good for both sides: A.I. has struggled in the past couple of years on an underachieving team, scoring his least amount of points last season since 2006.

But whom would Philly want in return and who would the Clippers be willing to give up? With many of their players ineligible to be traded at this point, the L.A. proposal would probably center on either Baron Davis or Chris Kaman. The Clippers two 2010 draft choices — Aminu and Eric Bledsoe — will be eligible to be traded on August 10. So there would be reasoning to wait on the Sixers’ part.

Kaman sounds like the most applicable player coming back, but the Clippers refused to part with him when Dallas came calling.

One way or another, if Turner can prove himself during his rookie year, Iguodala may be forced out.