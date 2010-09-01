NBA Rumor: Delonte West Back To Boston

This may seem like nothing, but it could mean everything. According to a brief report in the Boston Herald, Delonte West was apartment hunting in Waltham, Mass., this week. And for those of you that don’t know, Waltham is where the Celtics’ practice facility is located. Despite the depth at the guard position with Nate Robinson, Marquis Daniels, Von Wafer and rookie Avery Bradley behind Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen – as well as Oliver Lafayette and Tony Gaffney who were on the playoff roster last season – there have been murmurs about West’s return ever since he was waived by the Timberwolves.

On August 20th, West was suspended by the NBA without pay for ten games for pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and wearing, carrying, and transporting a handgun, in violation of the law of the State of Maryland. If he was to sign with Boston, his suspension would begin with the first game of the NBA regular season for which he is eligible and physically able to play.

What do you think? Should the Celtics take a chance on West?

