NBA Rumor: Delonte West Back To Boston

This may seem like nothing, but it could mean everything. According to a brief report in the Boston Herald, Delonte West was apartment hunting in Waltham, Mass., this week. And for those of you that don’t know, Waltham is where the Celtics’ practice facility is located. Despite the depth at the guard position with Nate Robinson, Marquis Daniels, Von Wafer and rookie Avery Bradley behind Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen – as well as Oliver Lafayette and Tony Gaffney who were on the playoff roster last season – there have been murmurs about West’s return ever since he was waived by the Timberwolves.
On August 20th, West was suspended by the NBA without pay for ten games for pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and wearing, carrying, and transporting a handgun, in violation of the law of the State of Maryland. If he was to sign with Boston, his suspension would begin with the first game of the NBA regular season for which he is eligible and physically able to play.
What do you think? Should the Celtics take a chance on West?
Why not?!? Of all of the supposed depth at guard, he’s a better defender than Nate, a better offensive player than Daniels, he brings more ‘on court’ consistency than Wafer… Bradley is a rookie (unknown element)… Oliver Lafayette and Tony Gaffney??? C’mon, why were they even mentioned?!?
Should be a great move as long as Delonte keeps his head…I remember Delonte when he played for my son’s AAU coach Sky’s The Limit 17’s Sam Harris, teammate of Eddie Basden who had a stint with the Bulls and played college ball at UNC Charlotte…West is really a good person, I’ve watched him grow up for years and he’s always be very humble. I know a few things got in the way as he reached the NBA, but I hope he fits in well with the Celtics, he could def add some flava…
Good pickup for Boston if they do it..
Seriously.. i dont see Miami makin it past Boston for some reason.. they showed A LOT of heart this past playoff run.. and if anything trumps talent its heart..
I think West would be an absolute asset to the Celtics! He has a lot of talent, and he really proved that with the Cavaliers. I think he would serve the Celtics team very well in a number of capacities, so I, for one, am very excited by this prospect.
I always liked Delonte as a player (sleeper fantasy pick 3 or 4 years ago), and Dime is always saying how nice he is.
Can’t speak to his off court activities, though. Unless you’re a star, it seems as though your off court shiz is starting to actually matter to teams. Stars in their primes, anyway.
might be a nice pickup for Boston.
Guys, according to numerous outlets, this is happening!
LOL This is beautiful. Celts replace Tony Allen n Sheed with Delonte, Shaq n JO. Good pickups. All better than the Heat’s other 2 starters and comin off the Boston bench lol
Heat fans smacktalk is already old and it’s only September.
