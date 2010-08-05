NBA Rumor: Delonte West To Boston, Chicago Or Dallas

After Delonte West officially hit the free agent market, the prognosticators began prognosticating where he’d end up next. We knew it wouldn’t be back in Cleveland, and the rosters in Los Angeles and Miami filled up quickly, so who was going to take a chance on the six-year NBA veteran? Well, according to Sam Amico via Twitter, the early word is that he could end up with Celtics, Bulls or Mavs.

With that said, let’s break down each situation…

Boston: A lot of Celtics fans, myself included, were sad to see Delonte go in the deal for Ray Allen. But, we quickly forgot after we won that whole championship thing. Anyways, the Celtics have been in need of a true backup point guard for awhile now, and especially with rookie Avery Bradley currently hurt. What’s one more “personality” for the locker room at this point?

Chicago: The Bulls are in it to win it. Maybe not this year, but they’re no longer messing around. Tom Thibodeau worked with Delonte when he was in Boston, so he knows what he brings to the table. Plus, their only real depth at the point guard position right now behind Derrick Rose is C.J. Watson. So it couldn’t hurt.

Dallas: Mark Cuban will take a chance on just about anybody. And why not? He could probably get Delonte at this point for real cheap. But, of all the teams mentioned, the Mavs have the most crowded backcourt to begin with. Would he play over Jose Juan Barea, Rodrigue Beaubois or even rookie Dominique Jones? Probably not. And it’s not like Jason Kidd and Jason Terry and taking days off at this point either.

What do you think? Where will West land next season?

