NBA Rumor: Detroit Pistons Re-Signing Rodney Stuckey Long-Term

Following a 30-52 season, there are a lot of things that need to change with the Detroit Pistons this summer. Apparently Rodney Stuckey is not one of them. After four years with the franchise, Stuckey will be a restricted free agent this summer and word is that he won’t be going anywhere.
Stuckey is a restricted free agent, so he doesn’t have much control over his fate (assuming the next collective bargaining agreement is similar to the current one). Even if he wants to leave, the Pistons have the option of matching an offer he gets elsewhere and keeping him. Joe Dumars has said he wants Stuckey back.
Of course, Stuckey could agree to the qualifying offer the Pistons are required to extend to him if they want to re-sign him. That would pay him about $3.9 million next season and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2012.
That seems extremely unlikely. It is much more likely that the Pistons will retain him with a lucrative multi-year deal, whether he first signs an offer sheet elsewhere or re-signs directly with the Pistons. The Pistons appear very unlikely to let him walk for nothing.
And they shouldn’t. This past season, Stuckey averaged 15.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, including 25.2 points and 9.4 assists over the final five games of the year. There aren’t many 25-year-old combo guards that can do what he does, and with a new coach to learn from, Stuckey to make a significant leap next season.
What do you think? Should the Pistons re-sign Stuckey long-term?
This could be a good deal if Rodney’s got his head screwed on straight. He was cutting up this season. Rodney’s talented but he’s better off at the shooting guard spot because he’s not a distributor. The Pistons were better with Tracy McGrady running point instead of him.
They should resign him and bring in a defensive minder shooting guard. Trade Rip. Trade Tayshaun. Let Ben Gordon have 30 minutes off the bench. Trade Maxiell. Cut Ben Wallace. Fire Kuester.
Build around Stuckey, Jerebko and Greg Monroe.
This will be a dumb move and Detroit will regret it, much like the Gordon and Villanueva deals
@ Broseidon. How can I forget???? Trade Villanueva.
i agree stuckey is too over rated..come on dime stop giving a guy that has no basketball i.q. love
@ Detroit Dave – maybe they can trade Villanueva to…..
nobody.
Also, Ben Gordon getting 30 minutes on a team where Stuckey is the primary guard – that line-up isn’t looking good.
I don’t think stuckey is over or underrated, he’s a solid combo guard – but you can’t have a backcourt of him and ben gordon. That’s 2 shoot first players that can’t distribute and one of them is small and refuses to play defense.
What the Pistons need to do is go back in time and pick Melo, don’t trade Billups, don’t hire the coaches they hired, and never give a dime to Charlie and Ben.
i agree with broseidon, they are overpaying for another player when their front court is stacked (gordon, hamilton, mcgrady)
I don’t see him improving much more than he has already, which begs the question, is he that rare of a commodity? Combo guard is not exactly a super hard position to fill. He deserves a long term deal, just not a real expensive one. He’s a good starter for sure, but that’s about it.