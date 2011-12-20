NBA Rumor: Dwight Howard Nets Deal Could be Done Tuesday

We don’t blame you if you have tuned out the Dwight Howard trade saga. It’s been going on for weeks now and it seems to change every day. Actually, a bunch of readers have told us they’re not paying attention until it actually happens. We may be at that point.

Our friends at Lakers Nation posted a report tonight that Lakers play-by-play announcer John Ireland has been told by a source that the deal for Howard could be done as early as tomorrow (Tuesday). Now before you laugh or blow it off know that Ireland apparently correctly called the LeBron James and Chris Bosh Miami Heat signings last summer.

If the deal does happen with the Nets, we can only assume that the Lakers refused to part with both Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol and the Magic turned to the bounty offered up by Billy King.

If you were the Lakers, would you trade Pau and Bynum for Dwight Howard?

