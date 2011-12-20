NBA Rumor: Dwight Howard Nets Deal Could be Done Tuesday

#Kobe Bryant #Dwight Howard
12.19.11 7 years ago 17 Comments

We don’t blame you if you have tuned out the Dwight Howard trade saga. It’s been going on for weeks now and it seems to change every day. Actually, a bunch of readers have told us they’re not paying attention until it actually happens. We may be at that point.

Our friends at Lakers Nation posted a report tonight that Lakers play-by-play announcer John Ireland has been told by a source that the deal for Howard could be done as early as tomorrow (Tuesday). Now before you laugh or blow it off know that Ireland apparently correctly called the LeBron James and Chris Bosh Miami Heat signings last summer.

If the deal does happen with the Nets, we can only assume that the Lakers refused to part with both Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol and the Magic turned to the bounty offered up by Billy King.

If you were the Lakers, would you trade Pau and Bynum for Dwight Howard?

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#Dwight Howard
TAGS2011 Free AgencyANDREW BYNUMDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDKOBE BRYANTLatest NewsLOS ANGELES LAKERSnba trade rumorsNEW JERSEY NETSORLANDO MAGICPAU GASOLReal Stories

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP