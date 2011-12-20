NBA Rumor: Dwight Howard Nets Deal Could be Done Tuesday

We don’t blame you if you have tuned out the Dwight Howard trade saga. It’s been going on for weeks now and it seems to change every day. Actually, a bunch of readers have told us they’re not paying attention until it actually happens. We may be at that point.
Our friends at Lakers Nation posted a report tonight that Lakers play-by-play announcer John Ireland has been told by a source that the deal for Howard could be done as early as tomorrow (Tuesday). Now before you laugh or blow it off know that Ireland apparently correctly called the LeBron James and Chris Bosh Miami Heat signings last summer.
If the deal does happen with the Nets, we can only assume that the Lakers refused to part with both Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol and the Magic turned to the bounty offered up by Billy King.
If you were the Lakers, would you trade Pau and Bynum for Dwight Howard?
To answer the question….No!
NBA fact: F*** Dwight Howard. I’d give up Bynum, but not Pau.
What Big I said ^
I would. Bynum is injury prone and there’s more serviceable PF in the league.
Send Dwight to LA! We need another west coast powerhouse. We’ve already got Miami, Boston and NYK in the east…NJN makes too much in the east. Just sayin’.
DAL, LAC…LAL?
At first I was thinking hell no. Now looking at the Lakers roster, it looks bare bones. They need to inject some athleticism into their roster. This is what happens when you build your roster around Phil Jackson’s likings. Old, unathletic, boring to watch players.
@ Buce: LOL.
After watching last nights game, I think Pau is on his way out. He is getting old and just doesn’t have the same bounce in his game he once did. Lakers need to get rid of D Fisher, Metta World Pees, and Pau in order to get younger and more athletic. Adding Dwight looks like a good move
Man no. Pau is still a legit scorer and defender. The only better pf is dirk. Bynum is what he is and that’s a more polished offensive big man than howard. I,d do the trade for howard, nelson, and richardson and even throw in peace and fisher. Ne way nj,s offer is better. Lopez is good all those picks, wallace from portland and letting turks millions walk sounds good
Big Island, you my friend are an idiot. Trade them both for Dwight.
BS Bob, you my friend are an idiot as well.
Fuck… not another rapper…. more posts to skip.
I’d trade both of them for Dwight. Dwight has a dominant decade left in him, at the thinnest position in the NBA. Bynum will never be as healthy as Howard is. NEVER. He hurts the Lakers as much as he helps them. Gasol has 3 more years left on his contract and might not be worth the 19mill he’s due in his final year. The ownership has to ask themselves some questions…
Can they win with those 3 (incl Kobe of course) over the next 3 years? Only time will tell but folks are already questioning whether they are the best team in LA, nevermind the league. IMO, it’s unlikely.
Can they build with any players they have moving forward? IMO, Kobe and Gasol are older so their future is now. Bynum, other than his second season, has never played close to a full season.
I’d make the move.
yes, you are really only trading one player. Bynum is a throw in that other teams are too stupid to see how injury prone that kid is. So Pau for Howard, fuck yes you pull the trigger on that. 26 year old center that has yet to reach full potential, or soft Gasol, who showed int he playoffs, his skills are diminishing quickly. The lakers yet again have blown it, who the fuck is in charge there anymore? Cant be the same guy who got a thriving younger Gasol for Kwame Brown because right now its almost as if Donald Sterling bought the Lakers and out of spite is fucking up all their personnel moves just to make the Clippers seem prominent.
As a Laker fan I also think they should have made both of those dipshits available long ago. Those two can only dream of being what Tim Duncan and Robinson were for the Spurs in the late 90’s/early 00’s. I would have already dumped Gasol and let some other team deal with his wimpy bullshit, He will continue to be bitched out by faux tough guys like Garnet and Perkins. Bynum is about to go from 7 ft to 6’7 due to no longer having knees period. Yeah keep those two around, they have really done a lot for you. The lakers got EXTREMELY lucky against Boston when they won the title, as well as the Suns that same year. The year before against Orlando is the only year I feel they were legit a scary team that could beat anyone. Now with an older Bryant, they have no other player that can step up and be a leader or take over games.
@ QQ – real or fake
My name is in red because I have a link attached to my name. I’m not special… so feel free to go in on me. Don’t be offended if I skip any rapping posts though. I’m not a big fan of reading in rhyme. I’ll listen to it if you wanna rap it and post it on youtube… but I don’t like reading rhymes. Not unless I have the Funky Drummer playing in the background. ONLY Funky Drummer… perhaps the greatest break beat in the history of break beats.