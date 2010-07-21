NBA Rumor: Eddie House To Chicago

His name might not rings bells and open doors, but ask any disappointed Celtics fan after Game 7 of the NBA Finals if they wished they still had Eddie House on their team and their answer would have been and emphatic, “Yes.” So while Boston decided to move on and re-up with Nate Robinson this offseason, another rising Eastern Conference squad is supposedly interested in signing the man they call Eddie Buckets.

Looking to add depth at the guard position after shipping off Kirk Hinrich, the Bulls have talked about signing the veteran long-range shooter. With Ronnie Brewer most likely starting at shooting guard, House would be a great addition alongside the newest member of the Bulls, C.J. Watson. At 32 years old, and with a career 39.0 percent clip from beyond the arc, he could be the consolation prize to the Magic matching the offer put forward to J.J. Redick.

What do you think? Would the Bulls be the best for him? Which team needs him the most?

