NBA Rumor: Eddie House To Chicago

His name might not rings bells and open doors, but ask any disappointed Celtics fan after Game 7 of the NBA Finals if they wished they still had Eddie House on their team and their answer would have been and emphatic, “Yes.” So while Boston decided to move on and re-up with Nate Robinson this offseason, another rising Eastern Conference squad is supposedly interested in signing the man they call Eddie Buckets.
Looking to add depth at the guard position after shipping off Kirk Hinrich, the Bulls have talked about signing the veteran long-range shooter. With Ronnie Brewer most likely starting at shooting guard, House would be a great addition alongside the newest member of the Bulls, C.J. Watson. At 32 years old, and with a career 39.0 percent clip from beyond the arc, he could be the consolation prize to the Magic matching the offer put forward to J.J. Redick.
What do you think? Would the Bulls be the best for him? Which team needs him the most?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
He would be great in Miami, getting open looks at the PG spot. Imagine a crunch time lineup of House, Wade, Lebron, Mike Miller and Bosh…
Please, God. Please do not do this to the Bulls. Amen.
He needs to come back to Boston!!!
He would be great to get donuts and coffee for practices. I think its worth it to sign him.
he is what he is. he’s a legit sniper from 3pt range and will win a game or two for the bulls given the right situation. i’d take him and sign one more 7footer to back up noah and omer asik: fabricio oberto or rasho nesterovic and call it a day. from top to bottom, thats a deep team.
The Bulls fans that I know HATE Eddie House. It would be pretty entertaining to see him with a Bulls uni on to see their reaction. I would love him back in Boston, though.
Love to see him back in Boston too. But House seems set becoming a solid vet journeyman. How many teams has it been for Fast Eddie?
i hope he comes back to boston.
While I REAAALLLYY hope he goes back to Boston he wouldn’t really get PT seeing as Nate is their upgraded version of House. Chi-tow could use him as they lack bench scoring and shooting and he could actually end up winning them a game or two.
EDDIE HOUSE??? man…HEEEELLLLLL naw!!! when fam on, he on(i think)…but when he not, that shit broke as hell boa! ann he cant create his own shot!!! re-sign flip or jannero…
sign him! 40 percent 3-ball. Rose will play two guard.
Please, God. Please do not do this to the Bulls. Amen. 2
@ JC & Jay_silk
Why the hell not? when teams start defending the Rose/Boozer pick and roll, who would you rather have shooting the kick-out-corner-three when Korver is on the bench?
Good shooter
But the best part of his career was getting bitch slapped by Skip in the playoffs
who calls him eddie buckets??
I’d love to see him back in Boston. Most C fans still have love for him.
I’m a Bulls fan and I’m conflicted. I hate him but we could use another shooter.
I watched Eddie House at ASU and he was a great ball player. I think he’d be a perfect fit for the bulls; he can score in bunches and is a deadly three point shooter. He perfectly compliments Ronnie Brewers who is an tremendous athlete, but not a great setup shooter given his awkward shooting style, incurred when hurt as a child. For the money this is a great way to go for our 12th spot. Every spot counts this year for the Bulls; given they have a lot of competition in the East with Lebron, Wade and Bosh creating a triple-headed monster.
Ryan Carpel
WHAT –YOU’D TAKE HOUSE OVER T-MAC? ARE YOU CRAZY?