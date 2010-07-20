NBA Rumor: Flip Murray To Cavs, Bulls Or Clippers

What do you do if you’ve played for eight NBA teams in eight NBA seasons? Try and find some consistency. And that’s exactly what Flip Murray is doing. After spending part of the 2005-06 season with the Cavs, a time where he averaged a career-best 13.5 points per game during his 28 games there, Murray may return to Cleveland. That is, if he doesn’t decide to head to L.A. or stay in Chicago.

According to numerous sources, the well-traveled shooting guard has received the most interest from the Cavs, Clippers and Chicago, so it will most likely be up to Murray as to where he plays next season (as none of these teams are likely to get into a bidding war). While money often talks in these situations, a team that could commit to a long-term deal might of the most interest for the soon-to-be 31-year-old vet. Also, if it comes down to minutes (as was the case with Matt Barnes), he may be headed back to Cleveland.

What do you think? Which team would be best for him? Which team needs him the most?

