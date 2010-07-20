NBA Rumor: Flip Murray To Cavs, Bulls Or Clippers

What do you do if you’ve played for eight NBA teams in eight NBA seasons? Try and find some consistency. And that’s exactly what Flip Murray is doing. After spending part of the 2005-06 season with the Cavs, a time where he averaged a career-best 13.5 points per game during his 28 games there, Murray may return to Cleveland. That is, if he doesn’t decide to head to L.A. or stay in Chicago.
According to numerous sources, the well-traveled shooting guard has received the most interest from the Cavs, Clippers and Chicago, so it will most likely be up to Murray as to where he plays next season (as none of these teams are likely to get into a bidding war). While money often talks in these situations, a team that could commit to a long-term deal might of the most interest for the soon-to-be 31-year-old vet. Also, if it comes down to minutes (as was the case with Matt Barnes), he may be headed back to Cleveland.
What do you think? Which team would be best for him? Which team needs him the most?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I would say the Cavs need him the most. Flip is a scorer and the Cavs are going to be hurting for points this year with Lebron gone and West on his way out as well. The Bulls just got CJ Watson and don’t need Flip and neither do the Clippers who have a superior version of Flip in Baron Davis…
flip looks high as a kite in that picture!!!!
Damn Blue, you ain’t bullsh!ttin’. LoL
This could be a good move for Flip and Cleveland if he ends up there. Flip could very easily slide into that 17-19 ppg role as a starter in Cleveland. He’s just a natural at putting the ball in the hole like BV said.
I’m surprised he’s not been linked to one of the contenders as he can flat out score and in limited minutes too. He does look hiiiiiiiiiiiiggh in that picture. Maybe he’d just woken up???
Most NBA players look high in that picture for some reason..
Stay with the Bulls, they need bench scorers and if he’s looking for stability he was there last season. If he wants to put up big numbers on a bad team well that’s what the Cavs are now on this earth for
incredible stuff thanx Such a usefule blog…wow !!!?!!