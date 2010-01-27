NBA Rumor: Gilbert Arenas Won’t Play Again This Season (UPDATED)

We knew that the NBA was going to be tough on Gilbert Arenas, and that a suspension for the rest of the year was a very real possibility. And now it looks like that may very well be the case.
It broke earlier today that Gil was in New York to meet with David Stern and now Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski just tweeted this:
Sources: David Stern will not permit Gilbert Arenas to play again this season. Story coming.
UPDATE: Wojnarowski says it’s official and that Arenas has reportedly asked the players union not to fight the suspension. Check it out HERE.
If that is the case, is it a fair punishment for Arenas?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
If the guy manages to make it through this with his contract still valid…then he did some SMOOTH fucking work. Damn near ANYONE who decides to bring guns to work as a joke would straight lose their job. Gilbert ain’t got no one to blame but himself, he could have made this work out better if he wasn’t such an idiot after the fact…ahhh well.
No surprises here *as De La Soul’s ‘Fallin’ plays in the background*
“You played yourself”…
….for bringing 3 gats to work, yeah, punishment fits the crime.
is he going to still get paid?
If he’s still getting paid then he’s getting millions of dollars for sitting in the stands in a suit. Sounds like good work if you can get it. What bet a few others start bringing guns into the locker room in the hopes of getting the same deal?
Shoot, I don’t know if this is fair …
Wojnarowski is the lowest of the low. All he does is spread rumours and publish melodramatic character assassinations.
That out of the way, I think this sentence is ridiculously harsh but probably about right. Bringing guns into a place of work, teasing someone with them and then making light of the issue . . . it’s as stupid as it’s bad for the league’s image.
Ex NBA player Paul Shirley (of all people) GOES IN on Haiti
Wow you gotta read this!
[msn.foxsports.com]
That is getting off easy. Dude had GUNS! I don’t feel a strong enough statement is being made on that. But I know the whole process is enough to make every player clean out their locker of anything that might get them that Arenas exposure for this.
Still this was soft. Had I (a teacher) pulled out guns and told a student, teacher or custodian for that matter “Choose or Pick one” …you will catch me “possibly” droppin fries or either on your corner with a sign saying “Help me I am homeless”.
Or either robbin somebody lol!
Gill got off lightly, but the one year suspension is pretty much what most people expected. Anyone else would get fired from their job, but Gill was a popular player, and makes the League a lot of money, they want him back just as much as he wants to come back.
Paul Shirley has some seriously retarded views, man is a complete cock.
Si.com was saying he may be sitting next year too, I think that sounds a bit more realistic. No way he’s getting paid for this time off though.
Ron Artest got a longer suspension for his role in the brawl that happened in 2004.
Compared with Artest’s suspension, I think Arenas got a fair shake. Granted, Arenas neither threatened to, tried to, nor actually hurt anyone like Artest did (even if it was in response to getting hit with a cup of beer). However, Arenas pled guilty to a felony; Artest was never charged with a felony (only a misdemeanor). To me, that is the main characteristic of his action that makes it comparable to, or even worse than, Artest’s (yes, I know Artest has done plenty of reckless things before the brawl that Stern also considered in determining his suspension, but that makes Artest’s suspension harsher; it doesn’t affect Arenas’s suspension).
Regardless of his stance on gun laws and regulations, Arenas should have abided. He had possession of a gun, outside of his home, in DC without a license. That is a felony.
It is hardly fair in my mind considering what would happen to the average person if their were caught brining multiple firearms into their work place. You know they would be immediately terminated and probably charged to the fullest extent of the law. I think the NBA really dropped the ball here in establishing that NBA players aren’t above the law and not above complying with the most basic of rules involving workplace safety.
Also, didn’t Arenas say he brought the guns to the arena because he had a new baby? Don’t NBA players bring their kids and families to the arena often? As well as fans who are allowed to come in and meet players for whatever reasons. I don’t see the safety logic of Gil’s excuse. Just me though.
Wiz shouldn’t have to pay him while suspended, but regarding the remainder of his $111,000,000 contract, I don’t know…
BTW…
$111,000,000.00 looks like a lot more than $111 mil, huh?
Fair?
It can’t be stressed enough. Like POPPI GEE said, Any other person in any other job would would be fired with immediate effect and would never recover from that mess. But NBA players are going to get it easy. This suspension is hardly fair.
gil needs to get his agent to score him a fat paycheck to be a hired “gun” in europe, china, or wherever. how’s he going to feed his kids??? i’d say crittenton needs to do the same, but honestly no one would want his scrub ass.
It is too harsh. They are saying he’ll get this year and next year suspended. The fact of the matter is that the guns were unloaded and no harm was meant or inflicted. How does artest get a lighter load?
And lets be serious, being an NBA player ain’t your everyday job so stop comparing your job to Gil’s. You’re expendable, he’s not.
He’s done a ton of charitable things which no one wants to mention either. It should count for something.
Get a grip.
This year is enough..
Id say the fact he showed NO remorse is the driving factor..
Lose ur job & get another one unless your of certain ethnicity. Hell in certain jobs u could kill people & get assigned a desk. That has to be the most idiotic comment posted. To compare ur 9 to whatever to being a professional athlete. You don’t go through a quarter of what they do. How hard could it be right is the question? Try to dribble a ball while walking. How many times do you make the shot attempt in the garbage. The man made a mistake. Life isn’t fair & what if we didn’t have a recession. What if greed & money didn’t rule the world. What if JORDAN & AI WERE WHITE. ITS WHAT IS. IN ACTUALITY WHAT GILBERT DID ISN’T WORSE THAN GAMBLING OR CHEATING A SPORT & IT’S FANS.
If you’re having work problems I feel bad for you son
You lost 88 Mill over a fuckin’ gun
Yup, it’s total BS isn’t it?? I’m glad people are starting to see how ridiculous it is.
whatever. arenas had unloaded guns in the joint. I don’t think it’s right, but i think it’s not as big a deal as it’s being made out to be. People have done worse and got less punishment for it.
I also think shirley may have a point. not that he’s right, but does anyone know what they’re doing with all this aid?
I don’t mean that as a slap to haiti, I feel that way about charities in general. More the charities themselves than the recipients though.
Charities can be havens for crooked people to take advantage. Again, I mean the people in the charities, not the recipients.
I thought I saw somewhere that the men are hoarding everything and the women go hungry down there.
what is he trying to prove by carrying guns around???? not because you earn millions you can do anything. I have no sympathy for him. I thought he was trying to bring back his game to an elite level. But professional basketball is not only a physical game but also mental. He showed no discipline. And a lot of people who commented here is right. He got off easy.
“To compare ur 9 to whatever to being a professional athlete. You don’t go through a quarter of what they do.”
Its actually the other way around. Professional athletes don’t go through a quarter of what the average person does. You know, like work 9-5 50 weeks out of the year, pay a mortgage, find out how to put food on the table, or send your kid to college. Theres no doubt they put in crazy amounts of hard work to do what they do, but to say they are so superior in someway to the average person, is a bit off.
I see where you are coming from wiz4 about intent, and all the good thing Gil has done since hes got in the league. But to say hes not expendable, means you haven’t been watching him play much (you gotta be a wiz fan too!). Gil at this point IS expendable. I miss post surgery/guns Gil too much.
i think all the people saying that the “normal person” would never recover from an incident like this is wrong. it just depends who you are, what you’ve done, and the situation – unless there’s mando-minimums, then you’re just straight screwed. i’m sorry, but if joe james got caught with hand gun at the job site then he would probably get fired, but become a workless guy that is in jail for years, please.
and don’t talk about gil like it’s his “basketball fame” that got him off – the cat is rich as shit and has bad ass lawyers, which is exactly what our fine country is built on, and any rich as guy, if he plays for the lakers or an oil company, is going to make out okay in a situation like this. in fact, i’m thinking a rich nobody (you know, some guy you don’t know, never heard of) would get off even easier than Gil, because at the very least, they can’t make a public figure like Gil get off with nothing happening to him – because even now, look at you guys, you’re flipping out like he stomped someone to death and got off with a slap on the wrist.
i’d be really interested to see what the normal penalty is for a guy that rich in this situation. I’m sure it doesn’t happen often, but i’m sure it’s happened, and i’m guessing the penalty is rarely more than Gils.
And i’d also be interested to see what a medium waged guy in Gil’s situation (relatively) gets in a crime like this, I bet it’s nothing much worse than Gil’s either.
Losing around half a year’s salary and being suspended for about 50 games seems fair to me considering most who have examined the standard contract and the cba feel that their is no way the contract can be voided. He’ll get the last 4 years of his contract paid, so while Gilbert lost a lot he didn’t get wiped out.
Where it is going to get tricky is next season when Gilbert doesn’t want to play for Washington (ever again) and no one wants his contract in trade. That may result in an impasse.
Suspended without pay at the very least. I’d echo what others have said though. If the average Joe turned up to work and pointed a gun at a co-worker, besides the police charges, it would be immediate dismissal.
For the millionth Damn time they didn’t have their guns drawn & gils were unloaded. Unless he was flinging them at people. No one could have got hurt. Speculation & alleged rumors overweigh fact in some of the public’s blind or dumb eyes
@ Drew do u know any professional athletes. More money more responsibility. Do u face injury or career ending surgeries. Are u away from ur loved ones 80 % of the year. Every basketball could do your job or learn it. Very few avg people if taught could make a D1 program let alone thrive in rec ball. U don’t know so stop speculating.
Also a lot of people on this site & around are way more dangerous & stupid than the people that found themselves in this unfortunate situation. Was what tiger did? Worse than how the media portrayed him & or attacked his character. The one good thing is u know what people actually think about u.