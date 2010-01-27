NBA Rumor: Gilbert Arenas Won’t Play Again This Season (UPDATED)

We knew that the NBA was going to be tough on Gilbert Arenas, and that a suspension for the rest of the year was a very real possibility. And now it looks like that may very well be the case.

It broke earlier today that Gil was in New York to meet with David Stern and now Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski just tweeted this:

Sources: David Stern will not permit Gilbert Arenas to play again this season. Story coming.

UPDATE: Wojnarowski says it’s official and that Arenas has reportedly asked the players union not to fight the suspension. Check it out HERE.

If that is the case, is it a fair punishment for Arenas?

