NBA Rumor: Hornets Might Grab The Best Free Agent Available

For almost a month now, it’s kind of crazy to think that Louis Amundson has been the most coveted free agent left on the market. And in that time, he’s been rumored to land with the Bobcats, Warriors, Raptors, Hornets or Pacers. Well, according to Newsday’s Alan Hahn, the Hornets “appear to be the front-runner” to sign the free agent forward.
So what does this mean? Amundson averaged 4.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Suns last season, but can up huge for Phoenix in the playoffs. Does signing Amundson push the Hornets over the top and add significant firepower to surround Chris Paul? Not exactly. But he’s certainly worth a shot.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
He is an energy and hustle guy. You always need those. He is something like a super cheap Scola lol. Anyway I think that is a good pick-up. Kinda shocked dude didn’t get on with anyone sooner.
the best free agent available is Allen Iverson
I liked him for the Suns, but the fact that he’s been on the market says, to me, that he’s asking for too much $. Kind of like how everyone thought Baby was going to get paid after his post season “heroics”. Then people realized that they only contributed in a game here or there and wasn’t worth big money or years.
And Darius…no. Just no. Iverson is done.
Allen Iverson would actually be a good fit with the roster in New Orleans. but if he starts at 2-guard, their backcourt would be soo small and short, they’d get shredded by other teams on defense.
as for Amundson, is he really the best free agent big man left available?
Not many big men left and Amundson is a very underrated player in my opinion. I’d rate him over even Iverson b/c he’s the type of player who can enhance any bench in the league. It’s not clear if Iverson can make any team out there better at this point without a self-expectation adjustment regarding his role.
Iverson might put up better numbers, but Amundson helps his team to win games