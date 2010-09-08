NBA Rumor: Hornets Might Grab The Best Free Agent Available

For almost a month now, it’s kind of crazy to think that Louis Amundson has been the most coveted free agent left on the market. And in that time, he’s been rumored to land with the Bobcats, Warriors, Raptors, Hornets or Pacers. Well, according to Newsday’s Alan Hahn, the Hornets “appear to be the front-runner” to sign the free agent forward.

So what does this mean? Amundson averaged 4.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Suns last season, but can up huge for Phoenix in the playoffs. Does signing Amundson push the Hornets over the top and add significant firepower to surround Chris Paul? Not exactly. But he’s certainly worth a shot.

What do you think?

