NBA Rumor: James Dolan Wanted To Trade Iman Shumpert

#New York Knicks #Dwight Howard
07.17.13 5 years ago

New York Knicks owner James Dolan was ready to trade Iman Shumpert all because the swingman didn’t want to workout in the summer league, according to Stephen A. Smith. Unbelievable, right? The rumor came from an off-air conversation between Smith and Dwight Howard. Somehow, Azaz of the Knicks FanBlog discovered a behind-the-scenes recording of the longer ESPN conversation that aired when Howard left for Houston.

[RELATED: Happy Birthday, Iman Shumpert! Here Are His 23 Most Stylish Moments]

If this had somehow gone down, if somehow Dolan had traded one of the NBA’s best 23-year-old defensive guards, all because of some petty difference in how he should conduct his summer training, it would’ve been another instance of New York’s brass just not getting it. Stephen A. Smith has spilled some wild rumors before, but since this is the Knicks and James Dolan, we’re betting this one leans closer to truth than rumor. Dwight Howard isn’t even that shocked, saying simply, “He can come here. James [Harden] can play the one, two… or three.”

via Deadspin

What do you think of this rumor?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Dwight Howard
TAGSDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDIMAN SHUMPERTJAMES DOLANNEW YORK KNICKSSmackSTEPHEN A SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP