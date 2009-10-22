NBA Rumor: Jarron Collins To The Suns

While any casual NBA fan would be hard pressed to differentiate between Jarron Collins and Jason Collins on the street, it will make it easier when one of them is wearing a Phoenix Suns jersey. After being waived by the Blazers along with Ime Udoka in favor signing rookie Patty Mills, word out of Phoenix is that the Suns are very interested in signing the seven-footer.

Reports state that Collins will go to Phoenix for a tryout if no other team claims him off waivers before they do. With Robin Lopez out until late November, Phoenix could use another big body to help out their front line that currently consists of Amar’e Stoudemire, Channing Frye and Louis Amundson. Plus, with eight years in the League (all with the Jazz), he definitely has a good foundation to work off of.

What do you think?

Source: The Arizona Republic

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.