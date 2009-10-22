NBA Rumor: Jarron Collins To The Suns

While any casual NBA fan would be hard pressed to differentiate between Jarron Collins and Jason Collins on the street, it will make it easier when one of them is wearing a Phoenix Suns jersey. After being waived by the Blazers along with Ime Udoka in favor signing rookie Patty Mills, word out of Phoenix is that the Suns are very interested in signing the seven-footer.
Reports state that Collins will go to Phoenix for a tryout if no other team claims him off waivers before they do. With Robin Lopez out until late November, Phoenix could use another big body to help out their front line that currently consists of Amar’e Stoudemire, Channing Frye and Louis Amundson. Plus, with eight years in the League (all with the Jazz), he definitely has a good foundation to work off of.
nice… with Collins, Taylor Griffin and Robin Lopez, Phoenix is now the new destination for no-talent siblings in the NBA… way to go Suns!!
To be fair Ric, it’s kinda tough to be a “no-talent sibling” when your “better” sibling is useless too.
hahahhaa…’cept Brook Lopez might make you re-think that one
…and in other exciting news, the price of rice in Japan is up 75 yen…
I’ve been watching / following the nba for 10 years now and I have never ever heard of Jarron Collins.
Wish him well tho, phoenix can use all the help they can get.
I hear ya, Celts Fan… But I didn’t say the No-Talent sibling had to have a more talented brother… hehe… How the Collins Brothers stay employed in the NBA puzzles me… Besides being 7ft tall I don’t know if they have any other “skills”…
jarron collins has 0 skill but works hard
Funny notes by Hardwood and Celts Fan.
Yeah, no talent, but those Collins twins are big fellas–height and bulk–, so not a bad slot filling by Phoenix.
He’ll be the biggest loser at the end of the season (as in weight loss)!!!
Is that a before or after picture
As a Jazz fan I’m going to miss Jarron Collins. I really liked him as a player and back up to Okur. I thought he did really well. He is no starter or 6th or 7th man, but he can still be an important back up. Thanks for the 8 years in Utah!
For all you guys ripping him, he’s getting paid to play lots of money. I wish I was a no talent hack like him going on 9 years in the league.
ahh just when I thought Patty Mills got waived – now he’s back! yusss!
#1 one should get the Reebok comment of the day! He hit it right on the money. This guys only talent is being tall.
Who cares? Why even waste time typing about this guy! Both Him and his brother are NBA dunking Dummies, there going up in the dunking dummie hall of fame along with Sean Bradley, Manute Bol and Chris Dudley!
Bring on the “Who’s Better” segment, Jarron vs Jason…
HEY, they made it to the NBA! Damn, give the guys some credit. Everyone can’t be a star in the league!
a big body… if he can run and catch balls he can average 8 and 8 with steve nash there for the 15 minutes he’ll play per game
Jason Collins is a fantastic defensive player.
Jarron…. not so much. The folk above are correct, Jarron’s only talent is being big.