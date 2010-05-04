NBA Rumor: John Salmons Could Sign With The Hawks

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. As one of the oldest sayings goes, John Salmons could do just that this summer. While the Bucks spark-plug could stay in Milwaukee for another season and make the $5.8 million he’s owed, it’s more likely that he is going to opt out and test the free agent waters. And with Joe Johnson demanding big-time money (most likely elsewhere), there’s chatter that Salmons could end up in a Hawks uniform next season.
According to Gery Woelfel of the Milwaukee Journal Times, the Bucks have had some conversations with Salmons’ agent, Joel Bell, about signing an extension, but that isn’t likely to happen. Despite averaging 19.9 points in 30 regular season games with the Bucks and 17.0 points in the playoffs, Salmons is at the point in his career where he has to weigh money and long-term security with the opportunity to win a championship. At 30 years old, if he’s not so concerned with the latter, he could be a vital piece of the Bucks’ future. But if Johnson does leave Atlanta (which isn’t a done deal by any stretch), Salmons could be a nice replacement.
What do you think? If you were Salmons, what would you do?
They’re not resigning Joe Johnson that’s why they traded for Crawford in the 1st place & Salmons will be much cheaper
Atlanta needs a PG as Crawford can be moved to the starting 2 guard if needed. They get KILLED by quicker PGs and even with Joe there, play suspect defense above the paint. Atlanta also needs a serious upgrade at the C, as well. Salmons should wait on those things happening before he signed with ATL if winning a title is his true goal.
Fact is that with a healthy Bogut, Milwaukee is in a much better position to contend in the East. They have a real team on the rise and Atlanta has become stagnant. Woodson has done an amazing job with a team lacking 2 quality starters as Horford should be playing the PF spot.
I’d rather having Jennings/Bogut/Salmons to go right now than Smith/Horford/Marvin if the consensus is that JJ is long gone from ATL.
Assuming JJ goes, then Salmons is a decent replacement. As a Hawks fan, I like it. Salmons would love playing here too I bet.
What the Hawks DESPERATELY need is a legit big man. A 7-footer who can rebound and clog up the paint. Doesn’t have to be a superstar, just someone serviceable.
Take the pressure of Horford. Bump Smoove down to the 3 and left Marvin Williams come off the bench (Crawford, MW and Zaza off the bench… wow).
Also, do something with Teague for Christ sake. Either trade him or let him earn a role behind Bibby. Bad draft pick to begin with, even more of a waste if he consistently rides the pine.
The Hawks had a nice run. I dont see double J staying. Josh Childress is sorely missed. M.Williams was a bomb of a pick as well as Teague. He isn’t a PG. More a Beaubois Type. It can be hidden with a playmaking 2 or 3. The Hawks could use Jamal Tinsley or Marcus Williams. Even Raymond Felton or Augustin. Chris Duhon would even be decent off the bench.
Chris Paul & Deron. Even Collison this year. Man you guys keep blowing it. Even cut Sundiata Gaines & didnt’ sign Stackhouse. Yet you have Mario West & Randolph Morris.
Mike Bibby has been this teams Gift & Curse.
I agree with most of Joe just said, but I think Teague was a good pick, its just that Mike Woodson has this thing about PT with rookies. Teague is a score first PG. I think once the draft come they will probably use the 24th pick on a guy like Terrico White who is SG with a PG mentality. White and Teague would be a nice backcourt for the near future of the Hawks. The Hawks actually tried to get Kris Kaman at the trade deadline but those stupid owners wouldn’t pull the trigger on the deal.
I think the Hawks could get Kirk Hinrich from the Bulls and let Mike Bibby come off the bench.
Reality check:
Why would Salmons leave Milwaukee to go to ATL if he wants to cop a chip?
Even the Hawks fans are sayin that the 2 pieces ATL needs are a legit 7 footer and a speedier point guard.
Newsflash: Bucks already have those pieces and Mike Redd comin back too. This team took Atl to 7 games without their two best players. If Salmons wants money, he can go back to the Chi, NYC, Jersey, Clips, Atl or even stay in Wisconsin. If he wants a chip, Bucks will be closer than the Hawks next season if JJ leaves.
Let’s not get carried away. Hawks were better than the Bucks this year, with or without Bogut. Uh, that is why the Hawks finished 3rd in the East people.
Yes, the Hawks struggled with the Bucks in the playoffs, but there are a lot of reasons why (starting with the 4 game layoff prior to game 4). Now that the Hawks have got the butterflies out of their system, you Hawks haters (and Orlando lovers) are in for a bit of a surprise.
Only concern with Orlando is their 3-point shooters–Vince (always plays well vs. the Hawks), Pietrus and JJ, particularly. Howard can have his 20/20, if Orlando is ocld for outside Atlanta will win series.
If Redd comes back, where does Salmons go? The bench?
Atlanta would be a nice move for Salmons and he could slide in for JJ nicely. But do not expect JJ to go–other than potentially to Chicago. (JJ is on the slide and if he is asked to be the Man in a place like N.Y., things could really get ugly.)
Biggest weakness for the Hawks is their point guards–Bibby is too slow and Teague’s offensive game totally sucks. Biggest strength of the Bucks in the series was its points–speedy Jennings and pretty speedy and sharp-shooting Ridenour. So, yes the series went to 7 games after the Hawks choked in game 5.
Horford is a fine center (not Dwight, though, but not much less than Bogut), Smoove is a power forward (not a 3, for Christ’s sake), and if Chill comes back (who can and did play a lot of point/forward), look out next year!
** should be 4 game layoff prior to game 3.
**4 DAY layoff. Damn, I’m tired!
(Hawks getting bashed by Bucks and Bulls fans above. Funny.)
NEWSFLASH: MICHAEL REDD WILL NOT BE PLAYING BALL IN 10-11.
Mark it. Coming off an MCL/ACL tear, he struggled early in the season, was clearly not ready. He probably should have stayed off the court until January of this year. He rushed back, RE-TORE the SAME ACL/MCL! There is NO WAY that he is back for the start of the season, and he will be extremely lucky to be back in spring 2011.
He’s only had one surgery following this tear, and very very little has been released on what that surgery entailed. Generally, with this type of injury (nearly unprecedented in sports), the injured person will undergo one surgery just to remove all the metal from the first ligament replacement. Then, a follow up surgery weeks later (after the bone has healed from removing screws) will take place to actually repair the ACL (& MCL in this case). Again, VERY little was released about his surgery besides that it happened and that he’s at home in Ohio. Who knows if he has even had the ligament replacement procedure yet?
Anyone thinking Redd does anything but stay in the training room and rehab in 2010-11 is crazy.
That said, Salmons has done nothing but praise the Bucks organization and team since their season ended. And it hasn’t just been typical possibly-pending FA fluff either, but genuinely positive reflections on the season and his team mates. Milwaukee has been nice to Salmons and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him re-up with the Bucks.
“Now that the Hawks have got the butterflies out of their system, you Hawks haters (and Orlando lovers) are in for a bit of a surprise.”
I’m not even goin low on this….
@ K Dizzle: So much for my crystal ball on that one, huh?! Still it’s just one game. And if there is one thing this year’s Hawks team has done it’s bounce back from some disheartening losses. A blow out loss is nothing compared to blowing a big 4th quarter lead.
Crawford and Joe need to get their acts together.