NBA Rumor: John Salmons Could Sign With The Hawks

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. As one of the oldest sayings goes, John Salmons could do just that this summer. While the Bucks spark-plug could stay in Milwaukee for another season and make the $5.8 million he’s owed, it’s more likely that he is going to opt out and test the free agent waters. And with Joe Johnson demanding big-time money (most likely elsewhere), there’s chatter that Salmons could end up in a Hawks uniform next season.

According to Gery Woelfel of the Milwaukee Journal Times, the Bucks have had some conversations with Salmons’ agent, Joel Bell, about signing an extension, but that isn’t likely to happen. Despite averaging 19.9 points in 30 regular season games with the Bucks and 17.0 points in the playoffs, Salmons is at the point in his career where he has to weigh money and long-term security with the opportunity to win a championship. At 30 years old, if he’s not so concerned with the latter, he could be a vital piece of the Bucks’ future. But if Johnson does leave Atlanta (which isn’t a done deal by any stretch), Salmons could be a nice replacement.

What do you think? If you were Salmons, what would you do?

