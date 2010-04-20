NBA Rumor: John Salmons To Test Free Agency

Just a few months ago, John Salmons was left for dead. His numbers were down across the board in Chicago, and it seemed he was headed nowhere. Then a trade to Milwaukee brought him back to life. Now, after helping to lead the Bucks to the playoffs, Salmons thinks he might be able to capitalize on it. According to Gery Woelfel of The Milwaukee Journal Times, the Bucks are seriously attempting to extend Salmons’ contract before possibly losing him to free agency this summer, but word is that Salmons wants to test the free agent waters.

Right now, Salmons is slated to make almost $6 million next season if he picks up his contract option, and he might be able to make more. That’s why we had him as the No. 1 guy on our list of 10 players who will get rich from the postseason:

1. John Salmons â€” After back-to-back years of playing the “hired gun” role better than Charles Bronson, the 30-year-old Salmons is setting himself up for one last big contract. He’s put up 19.9 points a night since coming to Milwaukee in a deadline trade, and couldn’t have asked for a better first-round playoff matchup: In the three times he faced Atlanta while playing for the Bucks, Salmons averaged 30.6 points on 56 percent shooting from the field, regularly dueling with Joe Johnson in crunch time. Six or seven games of putting up big numbers on the Hawks on the big stage should be enough for Salmons to opt-out of his $5.8M deal for next year and seek a hefty raise.

Whether Salmons decides to become a free agent or not, the fact that he and his agent are talking about it is merely an attempt to get more money out of the Bucks. Personally, I don’t see him going anywhere, unless of course a contender (Boston perhaps?) throws some money at him this summer to compete for a championship. (Think Ron Artest last summer.) But in the end, Salmons has set himself up to make some loot whatever jersey he wears.

What do you think? Should Salmons sign an extension? Should he become a free agent?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.