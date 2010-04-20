NBA Rumor: John Salmons To Test Free Agency

Just a few months ago, John Salmons was left for dead. His numbers were down across the board in Chicago, and it seemed he was headed nowhere. Then a trade to Milwaukee brought him back to life. Now, after helping to lead the Bucks to the playoffs, Salmons thinks he might be able to capitalize on it. According to Gery Woelfel of The Milwaukee Journal Times, the Bucks are seriously attempting to extend Salmons’ contract before possibly losing him to free agency this summer, but word is that Salmons wants to test the free agent waters.
Right now, Salmons is slated to make almost $6 million next season if he picks up his contract option, and he might be able to make more. That’s why we had him as the No. 1 guy on our list of 10 players who will get rich from the postseason:
1. John Salmons â€” After back-to-back years of playing the “hired gun” role better than Charles Bronson, the 30-year-old Salmons is setting himself up for one last big contract. He’s put up 19.9 points a night since coming to Milwaukee in a deadline trade, and couldn’t have asked for a better first-round playoff matchup: In the three times he faced Atlanta while playing for the Bucks, Salmons averaged 30.6 points on 56 percent shooting from the field, regularly dueling with Joe Johnson in crunch time. Six or seven games of putting up big numbers on the Hawks on the big stage should be enough for Salmons to opt-out of his $5.8M deal for next year and seek a hefty raise.
Whether Salmons decides to become a free agent or not, the fact that he and his agent are talking about it is merely an attempt to get more money out of the Bucks. Personally, I don’t see him going anywhere, unless of course a contender (Boston perhaps?) throws some money at him this summer to compete for a championship. (Think Ron Artest last summer.) But in the end, Salmons has set himself up to make some loot whatever jersey he wears.
What do you think? Should Salmons sign an extension? Should he become a free agent?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Please God come to the Celtics! That would fill a huge hole of bench scoring. I see him getting more than the mid-level though, which is all we can offer.
Minnesota needs him…
We got money to burn
lets see, average role player puts up big numbers in contract year.
somebody will overpay him.
does anybody remember mike james?
(chris wilcox, marko jaric, eddy curry, countless others
John Salmons is a good player.
YES, PLEASE come to the Celtics! You are exactly what we need right now!
The Bucks are definitely doing the right thing to try and keep him, but I wouldn’t give him more than $10M per for another three seasons.
can you belive these cletics fans!!! you guys sound wayyy too disperate. face it celtic fans you guys are too old. trade kg, allen and start over cuz salmons aint goin nowhere, he gunna stay a buck.
what team wouldnt want a guy a long athletic perimeter threat who is averaging 20 a game? Not desperate at all…i think we’ll do just fine for now
@Bucks Fan – here’s the problem. Even if we let Ray walk in a few months, we’re still over the cap. Also, NO ONE wants KG and his $25M salary w/ 2 or 3 years left. We’re stuck w/ what we have, so we need to build up the bench and pray LeBron bounces out west
Come to NY! I’ll take anybody at this point!
@strokes “lets see, average role player puts up big numbers in contract year.”
he was doing just fine in chicago when he was playing a similar role to his current one with the bucks. the bulls moved him to the 3 and he got lost in their offense.
the guy is a fantastic off-guard. he plays within the offense, can create his own shot, has great range, plays D, no ego, no offcourt bs (devout christian). there’s nothing not to like there.
hope he stays a buck. he’s a perfect fit, and those guys are on the verge of something special.
Wrong side of 30 we need youth to develope and mold. Celtic fans stand pat the ML carr days are behind us we may faulter but we will never get that bad again.
I think in his case he should probably test free agency, Milwaukee has very little leverage, and will probably offer him something as a free agent anyway meanwhile he can see what he can get on the market, he’s a capable swingman and there are a lot of teams that would probably give him some money, I don’t know how much more than 6 mil he might make though, he’s a 5-7 mill type of player. But he might get on a team that has better prospects of winning.
he should stay with the bucks for about 8 mill a year