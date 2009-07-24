NBA Rumor: Knicks About to Offer Deal to Ramon Sessions

A few days ago Aron Phillips wrote about why the Knicks had the inside track with restricted free agent PG Ramon Sessions, and now it looks like Sessions will probably New York’s starting PG come opening night.



A source in Milwaukee is reporting that the Knicks are prepared to offer Sessions most or all of their $5.8 million exception. The Bucks will have seven days to match but that’s unlikely to happen.

To be honest, we’re shocked that there wasn’t more interest from teams for Sessions services. Why wouldn’t a team with no PG like the Sixers make a run at Ramon? Or a squad with money to spare that needs insurance at the point?