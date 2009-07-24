NBA Rumor: Knicks About to Offer Deal to Ramon Sessions

A few days ago Aron Phillips wrote about why the Knicks had the inside track with restricted free agent PG Ramon Sessions, and now it looks like Sessions will probably New York’s starting PG come opening night.
A source in Milwaukee is reporting that the Knicks are prepared to offer Sessions most or all of their $5.8 million exception. The Bucks will have seven days to match but that’s unlikely to happen.
To be honest, we’re shocked that there wasn’t more interest from teams for Sessions services. Why wouldn’t a team with no PG like the Sixers make a run at Ramon? Or a squad with money to spare that needs insurance at the point?
Firsttt! Awwe yee finally and Ramon sessions should really be on a tram like Orlando
Because Sessions has big flaws in his game. He’s not a good shooter, he’s turnover prone and plays gambling defence that yields a lot of steals, but also allows players to blow by him and get the bigs into foul trouble.
Milwaukee won’t be too upset to see him go.
Although, they may even keep him. Think about what happened with Charlie Bell a few years ago.
And there’s no way he goes to Orlando. The only PG’s orlando are gonna sign are scrubs so Jameer’s ego doesn’t get hurt. Jameer only plays good if he doesn’t have competition.
Why about Portland, anything over Blake is good enough.
I don’t think sessions could beat out Blake. I really don’t rate him that good.
Would be a good fit for NY. High fantasy pick if he signs with the knicks
The Sixers wouldn’t have any interest because they’ve already waived the white flag on next season. They figure, since their not gonna be contenders, why pay the luxury tax for a mediocre team that might not even make the playoffs next year. Also, they wanna see what Lou Williams can do as a starer while grooming Jrue. They’re being extra cheap this off-season.Unless Louis blows up next year its gonna be an ugly season in Philly
He’s gonna be a steal in many fantasy draft this upcoming season, mark my words
if only knicks brass had gambled on rubio being around at pick 5… they easily could have swung wilson chandler to the wiz and wouldnt being chasing this guy sessions. He’s good, but he’s not that good.
Seriously, the wizards did not want wilson chandler. So they would of never got rubio anywayz.
Rubio is no where near session’s level. You want to draft an unathletic pg averaging 10 and 5 overseas as a backup? Your crazy.
PORTLAND should really make a run to get his services!!! he’ll do better than what blake has done!!!
I think it wouldbe a good bet for the Knicks. It is crazy to think that a MEGAstar will come to the team if there is no one else on the team. People forget players like Sessions because he gives up the ball and isnt a knucklehead like Jennings. Sure he has flaws but what MLE player does not?
@3 they wont keep him because that Bell move was before Hammond took over as GM
He’s way past being a fantasy steal. He’s been coveted the past 2 seasons. The secret is out.
Prediction: Ramon leads league in assists. (if with knicks)
the bloke is a GUN.
but who is going to score? (for the assist)
As a Bucks fan, I have seen this Sessions to the Knicks take so many turns the last week that I will not believe anything until it actually happens.
If the offer is for 5 years at MLE, there is no way Milwaukee matches.
What’s gonna happen with Duhon?
first, I’m tired of all of the rumors on Sessions. he would be a great fit in D’Antoni’s offense, but Walsh wants to dream of saving as much money as possible for a 2010 offseason that will likely net zero studs to the Knicks. if the Knicks (or another team) want to make an offer to Sessions, make it and let’s move on.
second, I still don’t get why there isn’t more love for Wilson Chandler. Chandler could be a stud on this team with his skills and in D’Antoni’s system…and he can play defense.
Sessions will shine in D’antoni’s offense…shit any pg would shine in D’antoni’s offense when you consider chris dukie duhon set a knicks single game franchise record for assists in a game last year