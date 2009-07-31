NBA Rumor: Knicks Deciding Between Allen Iverson and Ramon Sessions

We knew that the Knicks were all about Ramon Sessions – we actually thought it was pretty much a done deal at one point a week or so ago. The NY Daily News is reporting that an official offer from the Knicks may come as early as today … unless they decide to roll the dice and make an offer to Allen Iverson, which could happen.
From Frank Isola’s column this morning:
Ramon Sessions could receive a contract offer from the Knicks as early as Friday, assuming they don’t have a change of heart and shift their point-guard focus to Allen Iverson.
Mike D’Antoni is said to favor Sessions, a restricted free agent who enjoyed a breakout season for Milwaukee last year. However, Iverson could be a cheaper alternative because the perennial All-Star is willing to accept a one-year contract that would cost the Knicks their $5.85 million mid-level exception. Sessions, 23, is hoping to receive a multi-year contract starting with the mid-level exception. The Bucks would have seven days to match the offer.
According to a team source, Knicks president Donnie Walsh and Iverson’s agent, Leon Rose, met two weeks ago to discuss the possibility of Iverson joining the Knicks. Iverson had a subpar year last season with Detroit and desperately wants to salvage his career.
Kind of funny that Allen Iverson is a cheaper option than Ramon Sessions, but we see where the Knicks are coming from on this one. They can go with the “safe” decision and look to lock up a young, promising player for multiple years and hope that he becomes more than just another in a long line of mediocre point guards to wear a Knicks jersey over the last several seasons.
Or, if they think they can actually make some noise this season, they can give the greatest scoring small guard of all-time a chance to resurrect his career in New York City. They know that if A.I. is really serious about getting himself back to the A-List, he could be a huge draw in NYC. If the Knicks are anywhere close to good this season, this city would be A.I.-crazy and the franchise would be relevant again. And if things don’t pan out, Iverson would be off the books at the end of the season, no harm done.
Because Sessions is a restricted free agent, it seems like a logical scenario might be to sign Sessions to an offer sheet. If the Bucks match, A.I. could be Plan B.
If you’re Mike D’Antoni/Donnie Walsh, do you go with Allen Iverson for one season or Ramon Session for multiple seasons?
CAN U SAY AI…….. DON’T BE A FOOL
the knicks are just hopeless. all the personnel moves last year was to facilitate picking up one or two major free agents in 2010? are we trying to win a championship or just looking to make alotta dough with a super mega star? its just so sad to see the knicks outta the hunt for real success for the last decade or so.
..
either way if AI is playing nightly in the garden i’d go see him.
Yeah, I think from a purely selfish point of view, I’d love to have A.I. playing here every night. I don’t like the Knicks at all, but I think it would be great to have him here.
@1
I’d go see AI too, no doubt, but if we continue to go by your logic and assume they want to have all their money on hand in 2010, wouldn’t a one year deal be better now for them to pull the trigger on than a multi-year contract starting with the mid-level exception?
correction @2
@1
Iverson would be great under D’Anoni. He’s a year away from being NBA Top 3 scorer, as good as this league has seen in a run and gun and gambling on defense.
all those who doubt the Answer should check THIS out…
[www.nba.com]
Here’s an option: Neither!
Neither Sessions or AI are going to convince LeBron or Wade or Bosh or Dirk or Amare or Nash or JJ or anyone else is coming to New York because you have AI or Sessions on the team.
New York needs to give up the bunting and try to hit a few home runs.
Pleaseeee sign AI this would rejuvinate his career, the knicks would be fun to watch… I always wanted to see uverson in d’ antoni’s system
Like the A.I concept. I think he adds to D’Antoni’s system of having as many guys on the court at one time that can handle, pass, shoot, score and defend. Known as a scoring machine, Iverson is I think very underated as an unselfish player. With the young guys, Iverson can facilitate for the first three (unless NY desperately need a score)and then turn it on in the fourth where guys like Harrington, Gallo and Chandler can learn how to finish games. If he took that Philly squad to the Finals he can damn sure help get this Knick team to the second round of the playoffs. The Garden would definitely be abuzz 41 times a year at the least.
What? Niggas is arguing whether or not to pursue HOF ALLEN IVERSON to Ramon Sessions??? Yo the world has gone mad. Ramon SESSIONS??? REALLY??? I know the kid has had some decent games but… come on man, REALLY?! This is like when Detroit chose to rock out with Stuckey oppose to Billups. Experience is invaluable in this league and Iverson is SEASONED with Experience.
NY be smart for ONCE. Ramon Sessions is a dime a dozen player. Allen Iverson is a dime a decade…
Ramon Sessions… Come on dog…
If A.I. Signs 2 the Knicks, it could generate must need viewing on MSG. With D’Antoni’s run & gun system he would average 30 easily. It could give the Knicks their 1st winning season in decades. It’s depressing reading the N.Y. Times sports section to see Knicks lost by 20 every day.
i dont dispute that iverson would be efficient runnin and gunnin in dantonis system; or the fact that he’d come off the books in a year and still leave us in the clear to make a major free agent grab.
but are those moves guaranteeing us contention deep in the playoffs? theres just something wrong when your organization isnt making any moves that bolster their prospects to play up against contenders in the east- boston, orlando, cleveland, and prob chicago. forget west coast contenders who appear atleast to be building/executing their teams in a way to be competitive for a championship year in year out – la, utah, sa, new orleans, portland, dallas.
the only end it seems for the organization is in selling merchandise and tickets- making alotta dough. for fans though it would be nice to see our teams be successful in the simplest way and that is- just win.
the question is do the knicks want jay-z (A.I) or kid cudi (sessions) @ the garden on nightly basis. The jayz comparison might go to far but AI can still get buckets and average 7 dimes a night!!!
Come on now. That is easy.
I mean I am the one who has been telling people to beware of Ramon Sessions….and they’re like “…who???”
Just watch, that guy is an inspiration, going from D-League, to NBA legit, and even had a 20 point 24 assist game, as well as a recent 40 plus point showing.
However, Allen Iverson is in his prime, and I’m sure he is looking to prove that he is in his prime as a basketball player.
If he is, then Allen Iverson is the best basketball player in the world, and the only people who can even challenge that are: Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett. That’s it.
However, Steve Nash, Lebron James, Dwayne Wade, Jason Kidd could also have their side of an arguement, but I say Iverson is the best NBA player, 2009.
I want, I think I want, Iverson to go to the Bobcats. However, other suitable teams are the 76ers, Suns, Knicks, Bucks. Either Bobcats or Sixers is my pick while the Heat, Clippers, and Grizzles who are interested are the farthe rback options to me.
If I were the Knicks, I’d definately be looking to get the best basketball player for cheap to what he really is.
@14 how is allen iverson in his prime? are you f’ing kidding me? and how are you saying he is “the best nba player, 2009.”
you must be on some stephon marbury sht because you are crazy… and how can you argue the only people challenging him are td, kobe and kg????
nuff said… i don’t need to regurgitate you’re craziness
I’m a Bucks fan. And, I really like Sessions. And I hope the Knicks get him. Then we could get AI for a year letting our future point guard Brandon Jennings mature for a year behind AI. Then next year we move AI and Brandon runs the team. BOO-YA!!!
I’d rather see AI end up with the Knicks than the Clips or the Grizzlies. Get it done NY!
AI would be a hell of a attraction in a team of one-year-mercenaries.
Come on, we have only a handful (if that) of young players under contract for the 2010 season.
The 2009-10 Knicks are a lame duck exibition team.
Can you think of a more exciting (and affordable) player than AI right now? Nope.
He’s a proud player. A warrior. He must be itching to show everyone he has still got it. What a better place than NY, what a better coach than Mike D to do it?
I believe it would be a match made in heaven.
Of course, I’d prefer Sessions – that would be actualy building for the future, but if he stays in Milwaukee, than AI would be hella fun.
Iverson would do well in the D’Antoni system… it made Duhon look good… like we’re talking Duhon here! A.I. killed my fantasy team last year, but i’ll give him a second chance if D’Antoni was his coach.
First off…Daniel has lost his mind and must still be living in 2001 cause AI is far out of his “prime” and shouldn’t be compared to Timmy D or Kobe at this stage of his career.
I think AI in NY would be electric. It’s too bad that NY can’t just get both and play Sessions like Philly did Eric Snow back in the day.
PS – I know that Nate Robinson is a fan favorite and is legit…but I’d rather run with Sessions (long term) and AI (short term) leaving Nate Rob the 3rd man out.
Man…it looks like AI’s career is really over.
Of course the better move is signing a young, promising player to a long term deal. But if the Sessions deal doesn’t happen, a motivated AI would be an amazing pick up. It’s really a perfect situation for him, a fast paced offense where he’s surrounded by role players. NYC is the place for him to resurrect his reputation and I’d love to see him go out on top.
@Yooo
I like this analogy:
“Ramon Sessions is a dime a dozen player. Allen Iverson is a dime a decade…”
It doesn’t really make any sense, but I like it.
AI needs to come out to Nike Pro City (where is Dime at btw? Bounce is there every week getting shout outs for supporting ball out there.) and show NYC what he’s about…
What has the world come to that we are debating Ramon Sessions vs. Allen Iverson?!?!?! Sessions averaged 12.4, 3.4, and 5.7 last year, and was often put on the bench behind the equally mediocre Luke Ridnour. Now, I like Sessions – I thought the Bucks were idiots for not starting him all year and developing him into their pg of the future, but c’mon, A.I., in a system that everyone said he sucked in, still averaged 17, 3 and 5! So assists and boards the same, A.I. had 5 ppg more. And he’s a man with CAREER averages of 27 and 6! He could still have an awesome season; when in Detroit he was trying very hard to fit into their system, and then was very frustrated for being criticized for not being the A.I. of old – how could he possibly be the A.I. of old in Michael Curry’s system??? The two can’t exist together. If there’s any doubt in the New York brass as to what to do, take the financial hit and sign both – A.I. comes off the books in 1 year (or you can re-sign him again when Lebron and Wade stay put – A.I. and Bosh is a nice combo with Sessions off the bench), Sessions gets starter’s minutes in a 6th man role – pushing A.I. to the 2 when he comes in early, the Knicks are relevant because they have a Top 50 of All Time player/icon, and Iverson rejuvenates his unfairly downtrodden career. If choosing, sign A.I.. If not, sign both!
if AI signed with the Knicks he could at least wear those Yankee fitteds and he wouldn’t be offending anyone…
I think this is a no brainer! Iverson has a lot to offer with the style of play that coach Dantoni has. His uptempo style can only help. They like scoring and so does he. It would also be good because they would mutually agree on the defensive end(lack of). It would be good for MSG on ticket sales. Besides Iverson is a hall of famer for sure and sessions isn’t even an all-star. Lets be real people!
Daniel
You have straight lost your mind son.
You are an idiot.
You should just quit posting, that comment was like one of the most moronic comments I’ve seen.
You are not in touch with reality in anyway, shape or form.
Get Iverson. This is a low risk high reward situation. At worst he’s off the books at the end of the season and he generates money and interest throughout the season. Then they can focus on LeBron in the offseason
Is this really a choice? Iverson is a perfect fit, the knicks have no one else
Sessions is cool and I understand GMs planning for the future, but, I would snatch up A.I. if I were the Knicks asap. He is still a valuable commodity. Even if he loses a step or two, he is still faster than 90 percent of the guards out there.
NY should sign AI, Steph and Tinsley. Kidding aside, NY really needs a star to get more stars.
can someone post the ny lineup if iverson ends up in a knick uni? im pretty stoned and can only come up with wilson chandler, david lee(if he stays)and nate rob(if he stays).
Wait wait wait…what about Chris Duhon?!?!
Hahahaha
I think they should just take A.I. get some more ticket sales and help have more of a face for your franchise. Ramon is good but not on the same level. Nobody would be saying I gotta go see Ramon Sessions in MSG in comparison to A.I. It’s just better for business in general and for the team.
AI can’t be as dumb as starbury.
it’s a one year deal to a team that’s not expected to make much noise without him anyway.
He’s a HOF caliber player with the experience of playing at really high levels with the knowledge that his game HAS to change for him to make an impact.
His very existence in NBA legacy hinges on this season.
To think that him or sessions is a choice people stop and think about should be sobering even for AI.
He’ll sell jerseys and tickets…When’s the last time somebody in NYC was rocking a Knicks jersey and proud to rock it. A Jason Kidd jersey (see more street time) from 2 yrs ago gets more love.
Yoooo !!
now that I think about it aint Jwill trya come back to the NBA.He’s a true point,also got a point to prove and can draw a crowd.that season in sactown was a thing of absolute beauty.
Have him n AI in the same backcourt,keep lee.AI at the 2.teach the other 2 cats to b on the lookout for the ball on offence and try to give a fluck on defence.
Ticket sales out the a$#,first winning season for ny in a long long time,and maybe maflackaaz will wanna go there.
Then in 2010,you reload the gun with bosh,amare or lebron.
of course it’s the knicks.much like the clippers,they’ll find a way to goof this up.
Surprisingly enough their best bet might be to roll with AI. It’ll give them maximum cap space for 2010, plus they’ll at least be an interesting team in the meantime. Sessions is a nice young player but if he’ll cost the Knicks some of that precious cap space he could actually be a worse option. All this depends, of course, on Amare, Wade, Lebron and Bosh keeping their options open.
Sessions means banking on a player who puts up huge assists in end-of-season games (read: fantasy).
Iverson will sell tickets, jerseys and would be an upgrade on what Nate Robinson is practically doing in D’Antoni’s system.
THAT plus who wouldn’t buy an Iverson Knicks 3 jersey?
Yeah, can’t wait to buy an Iverson knicks jersey! Make it happen NY!!!
You go for Allen Iverson! I got to co-sign Smithy. Make it happen NY!!! Stop playing.
AI might be a dam gunner.But give me him over Ramon Noodles any day of the week.
looks like it might be white choc…
ahh…Duhon!
