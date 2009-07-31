NBA Rumor: Knicks Deciding Between Allen Iverson and Ramon Sessions

We knew that the Knicks were all about Ramon Sessions – we actually thought it was pretty much a done deal at one point a week or so ago. The NY Daily News is reporting that an official offer from the Knicks may come as early as today … unless they decide to roll the dice and make an offer to Allen Iverson, which could happen.



From Frank Isola’s column this morning:

Ramon Sessions could receive a contract offer from the Knicks as early as Friday, assuming they don’t have a change of heart and shift their point-guard focus to Allen Iverson. Mike D’Antoni is said to favor Sessions, a restricted free agent who enjoyed a breakout season for Milwaukee last year. However, Iverson could be a cheaper alternative because the perennial All-Star is willing to accept a one-year contract that would cost the Knicks their $5.85 million mid-level exception. Sessions, 23, is hoping to receive a multi-year contract starting with the mid-level exception. The Bucks would have seven days to match the offer. According to a team source, Knicks president Donnie Walsh and Iverson’s agent, Leon Rose, met two weeks ago to discuss the possibility of Iverson joining the Knicks. Iverson had a subpar year last season with Detroit and desperately wants to salvage his career.

Kind of funny that Allen Iverson is a cheaper option than Ramon Sessions, but we see where the Knicks are coming from on this one. They can go with the “safe” decision and look to lock up a young, promising player for multiple years and hope that he becomes more than just another in a long line of mediocre point guards to wear a Knicks jersey over the last several seasons.

Or, if they think they can actually make some noise this season, they can give the greatest scoring small guard of all-time a chance to resurrect his career in New York City. They know that if A.I. is really serious about getting himself back to the A-List, he could be a huge draw in NYC. If the Knicks are anywhere close to good this season, this city would be A.I.-crazy and the franchise would be relevant again. And if things don’t pan out, Iverson would be off the books at the end of the season, no harm done.

Because Sessions is a restricted free agent, it seems like a logical scenario might be to sign Sessions to an offer sheet. If the Bucks match, A.I. could be Plan B.



If you’re Mike D’Antoni/Donnie Walsh, do you go with Allen Iverson for one season or Ramon Session for multiple seasons?