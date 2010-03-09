NBA Rumor: Larry Brown Talking To The Clippers

Only Larry Brown. With the Bobcats slipping out of playoff contention, and Michael Jordan now the owner of the team, LB is looking for job security. So what better team to hit up than the Clippers. Believe me, I couldn’t make this up.

According to Sports Illustrated, multiple NBA sources have said that Brown has made preliminary calls to Clippers owner Donald Sterling to try and line up a position with the organization if things go sideways in Charlotte. No surprise, Brown did not return several calls seeking comment.

One source indicated Brown was seeking complete control, including the ability to make personnel decisions. Sterling is said to still be enamored with the idea of getting Brown, who coached the Clippers to the playoffs in 1992 and ’93. Brown also has a home in Malibu and his wife is said to want to move back there. GM Mike Dunleavy stepped down as coach in early February, and it’s possible that Sterling will revamp the front office in the offseason.

While I was wrong about Brown’s season in Charlotte this year, I know I’m not wrong about this: Larry Brown back in L.A. is a bad idea. You’ve had a nice career Larry, time to hang it up.

