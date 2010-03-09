NBA Rumor: Larry Brown Talking To The Clippers

Only Larry Brown. With the Bobcats slipping out of playoff contention, and Michael Jordan now the owner of the team, LB is looking for job security. So what better team to hit up than the Clippers. Believe me, I couldn’t make this up.
According to Sports Illustrated, multiple NBA sources have said that Brown has made preliminary calls to Clippers owner Donald Sterling to try and line up a position with the organization if things go sideways in Charlotte. No surprise, Brown did not return several calls seeking comment.
One source indicated Brown was seeking complete control, including the ability to make personnel decisions. Sterling is said to still be enamored with the idea of getting Brown, who coached the Clippers to the playoffs in 1992 and ’93. Brown also has a home in Malibu and his wife is said to want to move back there. GM Mike Dunleavy stepped down as coach in early February, and it’s possible that Sterling will revamp the front office in the offseason.
While I was wrong about Brown’s season in Charlotte this year, I know I’m not wrong about this: Larry Brown back in L.A. is a bad idea. You’ve had a nice career Larry, time to hang it up.
What do you think?
guess whos gonna b a clipper next year????…allen iversonnn
At this stage, he’s overrated. The league has too long of a memory sometimes, and looks at what someone used to be instead of who they are now. It’s the same reason players that used to be good can get big contracts when they should be seen as role players.
Yikes, good or bad… I can’t really tell…
Isiah had a pretty good career as a coach too… then he had complete control…
Every time I hear news bout Larry Brown the same line goes through my head, “But you can’t make a ho a housewife…”
When are owners and GMs gonna learn?!?
Dude is a prety good coach….if he has the players HE wants around him, not the gm. Charlotte has almost a thrown together squad where their g to payers were rols players like 2 or 3 years ago…Captain Jack, Crash, Diaw, Nazr, Augustin…a nd some guys they felt wouldnt do much in ths league such as Felton and Chandler. He can coach but only if he canget his guys who can buy into his philosphy
Larry Brown might get his wish after all. The Clips just fired Dunleavy…
“Brown also has a home in Malibu and his wife is said to want to move back there.”
i kno for a fact that is false
Haha post #5 ftw here, I think.